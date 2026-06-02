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  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Could Feature Vastly Different Designs, Leaked Dummy Units Suggest

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Could Feature Vastly Different Designs, Leaked Dummy Units Suggest

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra appears to have a triple camera unit on the back.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 June 2026 19:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Could Feature Vastly Different Designs, Leaked Dummy Units Suggest

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to come with a 5.4-inch cover display

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Highlights
  • Renders of the dummy units of Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra leaked online
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to feature a dual rear camera unit
  • They could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide) and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra launch could be nearing as renders of the dummy units of the flagship smartphones have surfaced online, hinting at the design elements. The renders offer a side-by-side look at the foldables, highlighting their differences. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 seems to be shorter and broader with a wider aspect ratio. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra appears to be identical to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The new leak also suggests two colour options for the foldable phones. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra Design Leaked Again

Prominent tipster Ice Universe posted images of dummy units for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra side by side, showing the design differences between the two. Both phones appear to follow Samsung's familiar book-style foldable design, but their dimensions appear to differ significantly. The renders show the phones in white and light blue shades.

VoltSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Discussion
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samsung galax z fold 8 ultra universeice Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Photo Credit: X/ @UniverseIce

 

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 appears to be noticeably shorter and wider than the Ultra model in both open and closed forms. In the open state, it looks like a tablet with a possible 4:3 aspect ratio. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra has a taller and narrower design similar to the previous Galaxy Z Fold 7.

On the rear, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 has a dual camera unit, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra boasts a triple camera setup. This suggests that Samsung may position the Ultra as its top-tier flagship. The rear cameras are arranged in a pill-shaped vertically placed module, and an LED flash is placed below the camera island.

Samsung has yet to announce any details about the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series. However, a recent report indicated that the foldable flagships will be launched early in London at a Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to weigh around 201g, while the Ultra version could weigh 210g.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to come with a 5.4-inch cover display, while the Ultra version is rumoured to retain the 6.5-inch external display of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The duo could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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