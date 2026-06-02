Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide) and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra launch could be nearing as renders of the dummy units of the flagship smartphones have surfaced online, hinting at the design elements. The renders offer a side-by-side look at the foldables, highlighting their differences. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 seems to be shorter and broader with a wider aspect ratio. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra appears to be identical to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The new leak also suggests two colour options for the foldable phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra Design Leaked Again

Prominent tipster Ice Universe posted images of dummy units for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra side by side, showing the design differences between the two. Both phones appear to follow Samsung's familiar book-style foldable design, but their dimensions appear to differ significantly. The renders show the phones in white and light blue shades.

Photo Credit: X/ @UniverseIce

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 appears to be noticeably shorter and wider than the Ultra model in both open and closed forms. In the open state, it looks like a tablet with a possible 4:3 aspect ratio. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra has a taller and narrower design similar to the previous Galaxy Z Fold 7.

On the rear, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 has a dual camera unit, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra boasts a triple camera setup. This suggests that Samsung may position the Ultra as its top-tier flagship. The rear cameras are arranged in a pill-shaped vertically placed module, and an LED flash is placed below the camera island.

Samsung has yet to announce any details about the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series. However, a recent report indicated that the foldable flagships will be launched early in London at a Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to weigh around 201g, while the Ultra version could weigh 210g.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to come with a 5.4-inch cover display, while the Ultra version is rumoured to retain the 6.5-inch external display of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The duo could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.