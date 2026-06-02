Computex 2026: Top 10 Product Launches and Announcements on Day 1

Computex 2026 kicked off on Tuesday. Held in Taipei, Taiwan, day one of the computer trade shows opened with a flood of announcements centred around AI, creator-focused computing, gaming hardware, and next-generation PC platforms. From Nvidia's new RTX Spark AI ecosystem and Microsoft's most powerful Surface laptop yet to gaming handhelds, creator laptops, and enterprise-focused AI PCs, the first day set the tone for the rest of the Taipei-based trade show.

Here are the biggest launches and announcements from the first day of Computex 2026.

Nvidia Introduces RTX Spark AI Platform

NVIDIA's biggest announcement at Computex 2026 was its new Nvidia RTX Spark processor. It is a new AI-focused computing "superchip" designed to bring workstation-class AI performance to thin-and-light laptops. As per the company, the platform combines Blackwell GPU architecture, CUDA acceleration, and unified memory to enable advanced AI workflows directly on laptops. Nvidia claims RTX Spark-powered devices can deliver up to 1 petaflop of AI compute and support local AI models with up to 120 billion parameters.

MSI became one of the first laptop manufacturers to adopt Nvidia's RTX Spark platform with its new Prestige N16 Flip AI+.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra Debuts

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop Ultra, which it calls the most powerful Surface laptop ever built. The laptop combines an Nvidia Blackwell RTX GPU with up to 128GB of unified memory and full CUDA support. The laptop is claimed to be capable of handling local AI models, software development, 3D rendering, content creation, and engineering workloads while maintaining all-day battery life. It sports a 15-inch mini-LED PixelSense Ultra display and offers extensive connectivity options.



Photo Credit: Microsoft

Asus Expands ProArt Lineup for Creators

Asus announced updated ProArt P16 and ProArt P14 creator laptops, alongside a new ProArt Mini PC. The company is targeting content creators with features such as RTX-powered acceleration, colour-accurate displays, AI-assisted creative workflows, and high-performance hardware. The new models support up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 1 petaflop of AI performance. Asus has also refreshed the ProArt design language with new colour options and expanded the lineup with its first ProArt Mini PC.

Asus Refreshes Zenbook and Vivobook Series

The company also refreshed its mainstream laptop lineup with new Zenbook 14 and Vivobook S14 and S16 models, alongside Flip variants. The Zenbook 14 comes in Intel, AMD or Snapdragon CPU options, while the new Vivobook S series runs on Snapdragon chipsets. The Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip are 2-in-1 convertible laptops with a 360-degree hinge to use in tent mode, stand mode, and tablet mode. They have Asus Pen 3.0 support.

Acer Announces New TravelMate AI PCs

Acer introduced several new business-focused laptops at Computex. Its lineup includes the TravelMate P6 14 AI, TravelMate P2 Spin, and TravelMate X2 15. The new lineup brings Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Intel Core Series 3 processors to Acer's commercial notebook range. Acer says the laptops are designed for professionals working in hybrid and remote environments. The TravelMate P6 14 AI arrives as a Copilot+ PC, while the remaining models debut as Acer's first commercial laptops powered by Intel Core Series 3 processors.

Dell XPS 13 Takes Aim at Apple's MacBook Neo

Dell refreshed its flagship ultraportable with the new XPS 13. The company is positioning the laptop as a rival to Apple's MacBook Neo. The laptop is powered by Intel's Panther Lake processors, configurable up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processor. It sports a 13.4-inch 2.5K touchscreen that refreshes at up to 120Hz. The laptop also packs a 52Wh battery. Dell also highlighted improvements to efficiency and portability.

Photo Credit: Dell

MSI Unveils New Katana, Venture, and Crosshair Gaming Laptops

MSI showcased several new gaming and productivity-focused laptops. The company unveiled the refreshed Katana and Venture series models, alongside the Crosshair A16 HX MLG Edition. MSI says the latest laptops cater to gamers, creators, and professionals, with configurations featuring Intel Core, Intel Core Ultra, and AMD Ryzen processors, coupled with Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series graphics and Intel Arc GPUs.

Snapdragon X2 Elite-Powered Asus Ascent QN10 Mini PC

Asus Ascent QN10 was unveiled as the latest addition to its mini PC lineup. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset. The company claims it to be the first mini-PC to be powered by the processor. The Ascent QN10 mini-PC is capable of running various AI agents, models, and orchestrators on-device. It also sports seven I/O ports in total, with five of the ports placed on the front.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 Brings Xbox Gaming to Handheld PCs

One of the most talked-about announcements of the day came in the form of the new ROG Xbox Ally X20. Commemorating 20 years of the Republic of Gamers series products, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 sports a new colour scheme, featuring hues of black and gold. It also gets a larger OLED panel compared to the standard edition model. The handheld combines Windows gaming with deep Xbox integration, offering support for Xbox Game Pass, cloud gaming, and native PC titles.

Photo Credit: Asus

AMD Expands Gaming Hardware Portfolio

AMD used the show to unveil the Ryzen 7 7700X3D processor and Radeon RX 9070 GRE graphics card. The new products bring AMD's gaming-focused technologies to more affordable price segments. The company also introduced new EXPO memory profiles with Ultra Low Latency support, which are claimed to improve gaming performance on Ryzen-powered systems. Lastly, AMD confirmed that it will extend support for the AM5 socket through 2029.

The annual trade show is expected to bring several more product launches and innovations over the coming days. Stay tuned for our Day 2 roundup and continuing coverage from Computex 2026.