Kodak Launches 43-Inch Matrix QLED TV, CA PRO 55-Inch Smart Google TV Ahead of Sale Season

Both new Kodak TVs get built-in Chromecast and Airplay.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 4 October 2023 09:14 IST
Kodak Launches 43-Inch Matrix QLED TV, CA PRO 55-Inch Smart Google TV Ahead of Sale Season

Photo Credit: Amazon

Kodak 43-inch Matrix 4K QLED TV is available for purchase on Amazon at just Rs. 26,982

Highlights
  • Kodak 43-inch Matrix 4K QLED TV is powered by Cortex A53 processor
  • The CA Pro 55-inch Smart Google TV is available on Amazon, Flipkart
  • Kodak is also offering huge discounts on several other smart TVs
Flipkart and Amazon have announced their sale extravaganza, which is due to start this weekend on October 8. Ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Kodak has introduced new smart TVs. For its Matrix 4K QLED TV series, which includes 50-inch, 55-inch, 60-inch and 70-inch display screens, Kodak has launched a new 43-inch display variant. It is powered by a Cortex A53 processor and gets 40W speakers. Meanwhile, for its Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Google TV series, the company has introduced a 55-inch screen size model.

The new Kodak 43-inch Matrix 4K QLED TV is available for purchase on Amazon at just Rs. 26,982, at a 16 percent discount on its MRP of Rs. 31,999. It offers a 60Hz refresh rate with 16:9 aspect ratio. The smart TV is equipped with a Cortex A53 processor, along with packing 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. 

The new Kodak TV has a built-in Chromecast and Airplay. It can be operated with a remote, which gets a voice integration feature. The 43-inch Matrix 4K QLED TV sports 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and ethernet connectivity support. It runs Google TV with support for Google Assistant. For convenience, it can also be mounted on the wall. 

Meanwhile, the 55-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Google TV from the CA Pro series of Kodak can now be purchased on Amazon and Flipkart at just Rs. 32,999. It is powered by a MediaTek processor, coupled with Cortex A53 Quad Core GPU and Mali 450 GPU. With a bezel-less design, the device offers a 60Hz refresh rate and 500nits of peak brightness. 

It packs 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The rest of the features are similar to the above-mentioned model. It measures 1240 X 780 X 290mm and weighs 10.5kg. 

Apart from these, Kodak is also offering huge discounts on several other smart TVs. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Kodak, Kodak Smart TV, Flipkart sale offers, Amazon sale offers, sale offers, Flipkart big billion days sale, Amazon great indian festival sale
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022.
Vivo to Launch Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 on October 7

Kodak Launches 43-Inch Matrix QLED TV, CA PRO 55-Inch Smart Google TV Ahead of Sale Season
