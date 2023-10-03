OnePlus 11R (review), launched in India this year in February, will be up for sale during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023. The sale will begin on October 8 for everyone, whereas Flipkart Plus members can get an exclusive one-day early access to deals and offers starting midnight on October 7. With huge discounts on the purchase of electronic items and other products, the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale will commence at the same time as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

The e-commerce website is gradually revealing the sale prices of smartphones, laptops, tablets and other gadgets ahead of the sale. OnePlus 11R, launched earlier this year, can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999, down from its original release price of Rs. 44,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone company also offered an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, earlier priced at Rs. 39,999.

OnePlus 11R comes in two colour variants — Sonic Black and Galatic Silver. It succeeds the OnePlus 10R 5G, launched in April 2022. With a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (2772x1240) curved AMOLED display, the OnePlus 11R offers up to 1000Hz touch rate and 1450nits of peak brightness. It has an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. For battery, the OnePlus 11R packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SUPERVOOC S flash fast charging. The smartphone gets 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS connectivity support.

In terms of optics, it houses a triple camera setup on the rear, which is led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor. This comes with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Meanwhile, the display features a 16-megapixel selfie camera placed in a hole-punch cutout at the centre.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.