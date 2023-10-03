Technology News

OnePlus 11R Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023

OnePlus 11R comes in two colour variants — Sonic Black and Galatic Silver

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 3 October 2023 18:20 IST
OnePlus 11R Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023

OnePlus 11R packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SUPERVOOC S flash fast charging

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11R is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC
  • In terms of optics, it houses a triple camera setup on the rear
  • It has an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz
Advertisement

OnePlus 11R (review), launched in India this year in February, will be up for sale during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023. The sale will begin on October 8 for everyone, whereas Flipkart Plus members can get an exclusive one-day early access to deals and offers starting midnight on October 7. With huge discounts on the purchase of electronic items and other products, the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale will commence at the same time as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

The e-commerce website is gradually revealing the sale prices of smartphones, laptops, tablets and other gadgets ahead of the sale. OnePlus 11R, launched earlier this year, can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999, down from its original release price of Rs. 44,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone company also offered an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, earlier priced at Rs. 39,999. 

OnePlus 11R comes in two colour variants — Sonic Black and Galatic Silver. It succeeds the OnePlus 10R 5G, launched in April 2022. With a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (2772x1240) curved AMOLED display, the OnePlus 11R offers up to 1000Hz touch rate and 1450nits of peak brightness. It has an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. 

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. For battery, the OnePlus 11R packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SUPERVOOC S flash fast charging. The smartphone gets 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS connectivity support. 

In terms of optics, it houses a triple camera setup on the rear, which is led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor. This comes with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Meanwhile, the display features a 16-megapixel selfie camera placed in a hole-punch cutout at the centre. 

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Very good battery life, 100W charging
  • Lag-free performance
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Capable main camera
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Underwhelming secondary cameras
Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 11R, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Samsung Galaxy S24+ Leaked Renders Showcase Triple Rear Cameras, Flat Display, UWB Antenna
GTA 6 Announcement Speculated as Fans Look for Clues in Rockstar Games’ Promotional Post

Related Stories

OnePlus 11R Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and 14 Prices for Amazon, Flipkart Sales Revealed
  2. Poco M6 Pro 5G Offered in India at This Price During Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale
  3. Flipkart, Amazon Sale 2023: Blaupunkt to Offer This Smart TV for Rs. 5,999
  4. OnePlus 11R Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Big Billion Days Sale
  5. Apple MacBook Air M1 Offered at This Price Ahead of Amazon Sale
  6. Redmi Note 12 5G Offered in India at This Price During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Vivo to Launch Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 on October 7
  9. Disney+ Hotstar Introduces New Features for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup
  10. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo to Launch Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 on October 7
  2. Apple MacBook Air M1 Available Under Rs. 70,000 Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023
  3. Microsoft CEO Says Google Locking Up Content Needed to Train AI While Tech Giants Compete Hard
  4. Nokia-Parent HMD Global Starts Manufacturing 5G Devices in Europe
  5. Poco M6 Pro 5G Available at as Low as Rs. 8,999 During Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale
  6. ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Disney+ Hotstar Adds MaxView Video Streaming, Live Feed Card, More
  7. India Expected to See 31 Million Users Upgrading to 5G Phones by December: Survey
  8. GTA 6 Announcement Speculated as Fans Look for Clues in Rockstar Games’ Promotional Post
  9. OnePlus 11R Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Leaked Renders Showcase Triple Rear Cameras, Flat Display, UWB Antenna
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.