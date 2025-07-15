LG has launched its 2025 lineup of OLED Evoand QNLED Evo TVs in India. The new models are powered by the Alpha AI Processor Gen2, which brings several artificial intelligence (AI)-backed features, including AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Welcome. The LG OLED Evo TVs are equipped with a Brightness Booster Ultimate ultimate feature that is said to improve the light control architecture. Meanwhile, the LG QNED Evo TVs combine Mini LED technology with Dynamic QNED Colour processing for more accurate colour reproduction.

2025 LG OLED Evo and QNED Evo TV Price in India, Availability

The price of LG OLED Evo TV in India starts at Rs. 1,49,990 for the C5 Series. It is available in sizes ranging from 42-inch to 83-inch. The B5 and G5 series cost Rs. 1,93,990 and Rs. 2,67,990, respectively. The LG OLED Evo G5 Ultra-Large TV is priced at Rs. 24,99,990.

On the other hand, the LG QNED Evo TV price in India begins at Rs. 74,990 for the QNED8BA model. Buyers can choose between four different sizes, from 43-inch to 75-inch. The LG QNED8GA/XA models cost Rs. 1,19,990 whereas the 92A series is priced at Rs. 1,49,990.

Lastly, the company also offers the QNED86A Ultra-Large model at Rs. Rs. 11,99,990. All models in the 2025 LG OLED Evo and QNED Evo TV lineup will be available for purchase this month via LG.com, e-commerce platforms, and retail stores.

You can see the full price list of the 2025 LG OLED Evo and QNED Evo TVs below.

Category Model Screen Size Starting Price OLED Evo G5 Ultra-Large 97-inch Rs. 2,499,990 OLED Evo G5 Series 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch Rs. 2,679,990 OLED Evo C5 Series 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch Rs. 1,499,990 OLED B5 Series 55-inch, 65-inch Rs. 1,939,990 QNED Evo QNED86A Ultra-Large 100-inch Rs. 1,199,990 QNED Evo 92A Series 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch Rs. 1,499,990 QNED Evo QNED8GA/XA 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch Rs. 1,199,990 QNED QNED8BA 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch Rs. 74,990

2025 LG QLED Evo and QNED Evo TVs Features, Specifications

The LG QLED Evo TVs come with a feature dubbed Brightness Booster Ultimate. As per the company, it has light control architecture and algorithm upgrades for improving the brightness in a variety of lighting conditions. An Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 powers the TVs. LG said these TVs support 4K resolution at a 165Hz resolution. For gaming, they have Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium technologies. Meanwhile, the Game Optimiser feature is said to automatically switch between gaming modes based on the genre.

It supports features such as content upscaling with pixel-level precision, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro for improved HDR10 content, and support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision technologies. The Ambient Light Compensation automatically adjusts the screen settings to match the room's brightness. Meanwhile, the Filmmaker Mode removes any picture processing and outputs the visuals as the director intended.

According to LG, the AI Sound Pro feature creates a separation between the vocals and other sounds and delivers virtual 11.1.2 surround sound.

On the other hand, the LG QNED Evo TVs are equipped with Mini LED technology which is combined with Dynamic QNED Colour processing. It is said to replace the conventional quantum dot layers for improved colour reproduction across varied lighting environments.

The AI Picture Pro features handle scene-based image optimisation and clarity in real time, whereas the virtual 9.1.2 channel surround sound is personalised through the AI Sound Pro feature which tunes the audio based on user preferences.

Both TVs have a range of AI-backed features. This includes a dedicated AI button in the AI Magic Remote for voice control and navigation, AI Chatbot for getting assistance in real time, and AI Concierge for personalised content and keyword suggestions. As per the company, the AI Welcome feature can greet the user upon the TV startup. Meanwhile, AI Voice ID can recognise different users' voices and automatically switch profiles.

The AI Search function in the 2025 LG QLED Evo and QNED Evo TVs leverages a large language model (LLM) which analyses and provides responses based on conversational queries.