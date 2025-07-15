Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • LG OLED evo and QNED evo TVs With Alpha AI Processor Gen2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

LG OLED evo and QNED evo TVs With Alpha AI Processor Gen2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The 2025 LG TVs come with several AI-backed features.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 July 2025 14:53 IST
LG OLED evo and QNED evo TVs With Alpha AI Processor Gen2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: LG

The OLED Evo TV models come with 4K screens and a 165Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • LG QLED evo and QNED evo TVs are powered by Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
  • OLED evo models include Brightness Booster Ultimate for better lighting
  • QNED evo TVs feature Mini LED and Dynamic QNED Colour processing
Advertisement

LG has launched its 2025 lineup of OLED Evoand QNLED Evo TVs in India. The new models are powered by the Alpha AI Processor Gen2, which brings several artificial intelligence (AI)-backed features, including AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Welcome. The LG OLED Evo TVs are equipped with a Brightness Booster Ultimate ultimate feature that is said to improve the light control architecture. Meanwhile, the LG QNED Evo TVs combine Mini LED technology with Dynamic QNED Colour processing for more accurate colour reproduction.

2025 LG OLED Evo and QNED Evo TV Price in India, Availability

The price of LG OLED Evo TV in India starts at Rs. 1,49,990 for the C5 Series. It is available in sizes ranging from 42-inch to 83-inch. The B5 and G5 series cost Rs. 1,93,990 and Rs. 2,67,990, respectively. The LG OLED Evo G5 Ultra-Large TV is priced at Rs. 24,99,990.

On the other hand, the LG QNED Evo TV price in India begins at Rs. 74,990 for the QNED8BA model. Buyers can choose between four different sizes, from 43-inch to 75-inch. The LG QNED8GA/XA models cost Rs. 1,19,990 whereas the 92A series is priced at Rs. 1,49,990.

Lastly, the company also offers the QNED86A Ultra-Large model at Rs. Rs. 11,99,990. All models in the 2025 LG OLED Evo and QNED Evo TV lineup will be available for purchase this month via LG.com, e-commerce platforms, and retail stores.

You can see the full price list of the 2025 LG OLED Evo and QNED Evo TVs below.

Category Model Screen Size Starting Price
OLED Evo G5 Ultra-Large 97-inch Rs. 2,499,990
OLED Evo G5 Series 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch Rs. 2,679,990
OLED Evo C5 Series 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch Rs. 1,499,990
OLED B5 Series 55-inch, 65-inch Rs. 1,939,990
QNED Evo QNED86A Ultra-Large 100-inch Rs. 1,199,990
QNED Evo 92A Series 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch Rs. 1,499,990
QNED Evo QNED8GA/XA 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch Rs. 1,199,990
QNED QNED8BA 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch Rs. 74,990

2025 LG QLED Evo and QNED Evo TVs Features, Specifications

The LG QLED Evo TVs come with a feature dubbed Brightness Booster Ultimate. As per the company, it has light control architecture and algorithm upgrades for improving the brightness in a variety of lighting conditions. An Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 powers the TVs. LG said these TVs support 4K resolution at a 165Hz resolution. For gaming, they have Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium technologies. Meanwhile, the Game Optimiser feature is said to automatically switch between gaming modes based on the genre.

It supports features such as content upscaling with pixel-level precision, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro for improved HDR10 content, and support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision technologies. The Ambient Light Compensation automatically adjusts the screen settings to match the room's brightness. Meanwhile, the Filmmaker Mode removes any picture processing and outputs the visuals as the director intended.

According to LG, the AI Sound Pro feature creates a separation between the vocals and other sounds and delivers virtual 11.1.2 surround sound.

On the other hand, the LG QNED Evo TVs are equipped with Mini LED technology which is combined with Dynamic QNED Colour processing. It is said to replace the conventional quantum dot layers for improved colour reproduction across varied lighting environments.

The AI Picture Pro features handle scene-based image optimisation and clarity in real time, whereas the virtual 9.1.2 channel surround sound is personalised through the AI Sound Pro feature which tunes the audio based on user preferences.

Both TVs have a range of AI-backed features. This includes a dedicated AI button in the AI Magic Remote for voice control and navigation, AI Chatbot for getting assistance in real time, and AI Concierge for personalised content and keyword suggestions. As per the company, the AI Welcome feature can greet the user upon the TV startup. Meanwhile, AI Voice ID can recognise different users' voices and automatically switch profiles.

The AI Search function in the 2025 LG QLED Evo and QNED Evo TVs leverages a large language model (LLM) which analyses and provides responses based on conversational queries.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: LG QLED evo TV, LG QLED evo TV Price in India, LG QLED evo TV Specifications, LG QNED evo TV Price in India, LG QNED evo TV, LG QNED evo TV Specifications, LG, TV
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Chinese Android Phone Brands Said to Be Testing Under-Display Cameras and 3D Face Unlock
WhatsApp Adds Dedicated Support Chat With AI-Powered Responses on iOS
LG OLED evo and QNED evo TVs With Alpha AI Processor Gen2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  9. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
  10. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  7. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  8. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  9. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  10. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »