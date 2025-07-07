Technology News
English Edition
The Lumio Arc 5 has a light output of 200 ANSI lumens, while the Lumio Arc 7 has a brightness of 400 ANSI lumens.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 July 2025 12:10 IST
Photo Credit: Lumio

Lumio Arc 7 projector will go on sale on July 12, and will be available to purchase from Amazon

Highlights
  • The Lumio Arc 5 is priced at Rs. 19,999
  • Lumio Arc 7, the more premium model, costs Rs. 34,999
  • Both projectors support 16:9 native aspect ratio
Lumio Arc 5 and Lumio Arc 7 projectors were launched in India on Monday. After launching its Vision 7 and Vision 9 smart TVs in the country in April, the company has now introduced its first projectors. One of the key highlights of the new devices is the official support for Google TV and the Netflix app. Both projectors support up to 100-inch projection screens and feature at least 200 ANSI lumens of light output. Both Lumio Arc 5 and Arc 7 can output in 1080p resolution.

Lumio Arc 5 and Arc 7 Price, Availability

The Lumio Arc 5 price is set at Rs. 19,999, whereas the Lumio Arc 7 costs Rs. 34,999. The Arc 7 will be available for purchase starting July 12 on Amazon. It will be launched as a part of the e-commerce platform's Prime Day sale, and during the period, the Lumio Arc 7 can be purchased at Rs. 29,999 (inclusive of card offers). The Lumio Arc 5 will go on sale in the last week of July and can be purchased from Amazon.

Lumio Arc 5 and Arc 7 Features and Specifications

Both Lumio Arc 5 and Arc 7 are LED projectors that can showcase videos in 1080p resolution. While the Arc 5 supports up to a 100-inch screen, the Arc 7 comes with support for up to a 120-inch screen. The former has a brightness of 200 ANSI lumens, while the latter gets a light output of 400 ANSI lumens. For audio output, the Arc 5 features one 5W speaker, while the Arc 7 gets two 8W speakers. Both devices are powered by Lumio's Arc Light engine and are claimed to be completely sealed and dust-proof.

Lumio's latest projectors are certified by Google TV and Netflix and carry official support for the operating system and the streaming app. Additionally, the company claims that the projector supports all major over-the-top (OTT) apps. The company also has more than 200 offline service centres with a carry-in service experience.

Both Lumio Arc 5 and Lumio Arc 7 offer a 16:9 native aspect ratio, a 41.9 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and HDR10 support. The projectors are powered by the MediaTek MT9630 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Coming to supported video codecs, the devices support MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265 (HVEC), VP8, VP9, and AV1 at up to 1080p resolution and 60fps. It also supports all major audio codecs, including FLAC, Dolby Digital, and Dolby Digital Plus. Additionally, the Lumio Arc projectors also support L1 Widevine and Netflix ESN.

Apart from this, Lumio says the projectors come with smart features such as Smooth Trapezoidal Recalibration, auto-keystone correction, obstacle avoidance, and instant autofocus. Coming to connectivity, both Arc 5 and Arc 7 support Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 5 (both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands), HDMI 1.5 and 2.0 with Dolby passthrough, and USB 2.0.

Further reading: Lumio Arc 5, Lumio Arc 7, Lumio Arc 5 price, Lumio Arc 7 price, Lumio Arc 5 launch, Lumio Arc 7 launch, Lumio Arc 5 features, Lumio Arc 7 features, Lumio
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Honor X9c 5G Launched in India With 6,600mAh Battery, IP65M Rating: Price, Specifications
Arkane Studios Founder Calls Game Pass 'Unsustainable' After Xbox Layoffs
Comment
