WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to users on iOS that offers access to an official WhatsApp Support chat on the messaging platform. Messages sent by users in this chat will receive responses that are powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The messaging platform already offers access to support, but the dedicated chat is likely to make it much easier for users to reach out to WhatsApp when they run into an issue on the service. According to details shared by a feature tracker, users will also be able to ask for assistance from WhatsApp support staff in the same chat.

WhatsApp to Answer Natural Language Queries Using AI-Powered Replies

A dedicated support chat on the messaging service, is now available on the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS that is rolling out to users via the App Store. It was first spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo on a recent beta version, but Gadgets 360 staff members were able to access the new WhatsApp Support chat on the stable version of the app. It is likely to roll out to all users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp's new support chat with AI-powered replies (Tap to expand)

When the feature is rolled out to a user's account, they can launch a new WhatsApp Support chat that has a Meta Verified blue check mark next to the chat name. The account's About information informs users that it is WhatsApp's official support account. The company recently announced it would introduce another AI chatbot that can make product recommendations for businesses.

In order to access the new WhatsApp Support chat, users can navigate to the WhatsApp settings menu and select Help > Help Center > Contact us. This will open a new chat window with the official WhatsApp Support account.

When a user starts a conversation with WhatsApp Support, a message will inform them that the message responses will be AI-generated and that some of these might be "inaccurate or inappropriate". It offers responses instantly, and assigns a support ticket number.

All messages generated using Meta AI will include an indicator in the bottom right corner of each message bubble, next to the timestamp. Users can type queries, or add screenshots of their issues and receive automated responses.

While AI-generated responses might help to solve frequently asked queries and doubts, the WhatsApp Support Chat doesn't appear to offer any way to request assistance from WhatsApp support staff. When Gadgets 360 staff members tried to ask for human support, we received an automated response that said the chat is actively monitored, and support staff would intervene "if needed".

The dedicated WhatsApp Support chat feature is also expected to roll out to users on WhatsApp for Android in the future. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to activate the feature on the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, which means it is already in testing and will be rolled out to users on the platform in the future.