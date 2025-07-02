Lumio recently forayed into India's smart TV market and has now once again teased the upcoming launch of its new product category, which is projectors. Founded by Flipkart and Xiaomi veterans, the home-grown consumer technology startup is gearing up to launch two projectors in India — the Lumio Arc 5 and Lumio Arc 7. While specifics remain under wraps, they are expected to arrive as a portable projection device and may carry an aggressive price tag.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lumio announced that Arc 5 and Arc 7 projectors will be launched in India on July 7. The accompanying teaser images give us the first glimpse of both projectors. The Lumio Arc 7 appears to be the top-end model in the Arc lineup, with a considerably large form factor which resembles a PC cabinet. Meanwhile, the Lumio Arc 5 may be a more compact projector which offers portability. Both projectors are seen in a single black colour option.

The Lumio Arc 5 and Arc 7 seem to have a built-in stand, dubbed ‘understand', at the bottom for adjusting the angle. The box design also confirms that the Lumio Arc projectors will be powered by Google TV, same as the Lumio Vision 7 and Vision 9 4K smart TVs.

Lumio Vision TVs were launched in India in April with features that address customers' pain points. This includes memory capacity, app loading time, app installation time, boot-up time, and scroll time. The start-up aimed to fix these issues with a proprietary 'Boss' processor along with 3GB of DDR4 RAM.

However, it is yet to be determined if the Lumio Arc projectors will also debut with similar ambitions. The Arc 5 and Arc 7 are also expected to debut with support for the Google Assistant, which may be accessible via voice-based commands.

The Lumio Arc 5 and Arc 7 projectors are said to offer support for up to 100-inch projection. They will come with official support for Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Lumio is also expected to bring the TLDR app to the Arc 5 and Arc 7, providing easy access to sports and music content.