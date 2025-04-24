ViewSonic M10 Review: Compact, Classy, and Capable

Watching movies and TV shows is one of my favorite ways to unwind, and I'm all about making the experience as immersive as possible. For me, that means dim lighting, a solid sound setup, a massive screen, and—ideally—complete silence. I've always been drawn to the idea of owning a projector, mainly for the sheer screen size it can offer. There's something undeniably exciting about filling up an entire wall with a 100-inch image and having the perfect excuse to turn down the lights.

The trouble with most projectors is that they tend to be bulky, tricky to set up, and far from portable. That's where the ViewSonic M10 steps in – an RGB laser projector that promises big-screen thrills in a compact, travel-friendly form. When I first unboxed it, I was genuinely surprised by its small size. It made me wonder: can something this sleek live up to all the claims ViewSonic makes? And more importantly, is it worth the premium price tag of Rs. 1,50,000?

ViewSonic M10 Design

The ViewSonic M10 is compact and well designed. In terms of dimensions, it is about the same size as a MacBook Air M1 and weighs approximately 1.36 kg. The compactness means that you can realistically take this with you wherever you go. It's available in a single Silver colour option with a minimalistic design that looks both modern and premium. There's extensive use of metal, plastic, and rubber throughout.

The projector has basic touch controls on the top

You'll find basic touch controls at the top of the projector, which allow you to control volume and playback. The front has the RGB laser and a camera for autofocus. You'll find plastic panels on either side with grilles for ventilation. The grille design is quite unique, but does feel less premium than the rest of the device.

The Power button is well hidden

A power button is located on the left side, and all connectivity ports are positioned on the right. Talking about connectivity, you get a USB Type-A port, a USB Type-C, an HDMI 2.0 out, and the DC power in port.

There's enough ports on the ViewSonic M10

The bottom side of the projector houses a stepless stand that allows for adjustable projection angles. However, as this is a compact projector, there aren't many adjustments. You also get a threaded hole at the bottom for attaching a tripod or other mounts. The projector can also be laid on its back to project images onto the ceiling.

You get a step stand on the bottom

Overall, the ViewSonic M10 is a compact projector that you can easily take on your outings.

The remote is backlit and has a G sensor

The M10 also comes with a backlit remote that features all the necessary keys. It's a handy remote, but my only gripe with it was the auto backlight that comes on whenever you use the remote thanks to a G sensor. Yes, it's great at night, but I wish there were a way to turn it off during the day as I'm sure it drains more battery.

ViewSonic M10 Performance

The ViewSonic M10 has an RGB laser unit instead of an LED lamp. The laser has a claimed usage life of 30,000 hours and 2,200 RGB laser lumens. While the native resolution is 1080p, the projector does support resolutions up to 4K, which means you can plug this into a variety of devices and get the best output possible. It comes with a 0.23-inch 1080p projection system that can produce an image size between 40 and 180 inches, but I recommend not going over 120 inches. You also get 0.8x to 1.0x digital zoom.

The RGB laser gets plenty bright

Image quality is pretty good straight out-of-the-box with plenty of details and vibrance. Even if the room isn't completely dark, the RGB laser helps project bright images. The M10 supports HDR and is said to offer 100 percent BT.2020 colour gamut coverage.

There's plenty of fine tuning available

You can also adjust the colours, change colour modes, colour temperature, adjust frame interpolation, switch between HDR and SDR, adjust brightness and contrast, and more.

Movies offer cinematic colour and can be very immersive

The projector also supports automatic four corner horizontal and vertical keystone adjustment and auto focus. This means that you can place the projector at an angle and still get a symmetrical image on the wall. The autofocus is fast and especially handy when moving the projector during use.

The projector offers basic and advanced settings

The user interface on the M10 is relatively easy to navigate. The home screen has tiles for accessing files, apps, settings, switching inputs, and pre-installed apps. You can connect the projector to Wi-Fi and run Netflix and other streaming services right from it. The projector has an inbuilt 16GB storage and also supports Bluetooth 4.2 with both in and out streaming. Yes, you can connect your headphones or a wireless soundbar/speaker system to the projector or use the speaker as an output device for your phone.

The projector comes with a 7W cube speaker, hidden behind the grille on the right side

Talking about sound, the projector features a single 7W speaker Harman Kardon speaker that is plenty enough for a medium-sized bedroom. There's good bass, crisp vocals, and it gets plenty loud. However, for a larger room, especially if there are a lot of people, you should probably connect a Bluetooth speaker.

The user interface is easy to navigate

One of the features I liked is the USB Type-C content streaming support. You can simply plug your laptop or phone into the USB Type-C port and start streaming immediately. The port also charges the connected device. There are also other features, such as wireless screen mirroring, support for streaming devices like Google Chromecast, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

I also connected the PlayStation 5 to the projector and it worked perfectly fine. It doesn't offer a high-refresh rate, but the colour reproduction is splendid, especially when you're playing games that support HDR. Heat is also managed quite well on the ViewSonic M10, and the fan doesn't get uncomfortably loud during use.

In terms of performance, the compact projector did a great job. The image quality is really good and bright, colours pop, the inbuilt speaker is loud enough for most bedrooms, and you get a lot of customisation options. You also get a nice, clean UI that's easy to navigate.

ViewSonic M10 Verdict

The ViewSonic M10 is a compact projector that punches well above its weight in terms of features and performance. Despite its small size, it delivers an impressive package – but at a steep price. Launched in India at Rs. 1,50,000, it's undoubtedly not budget-friendly, especially when there are more affordable compact projectors on the market.

The M10 is truly portable

That said, the M10 justifies its price with a top-tier experience. Its RGB laser projection produces stunning image quality with vibrant colors and sharp detail. The built-in Harman Kardon speaker offers loud, clear audio, and the projector supports both USB Type-C streaming and wireless screen mirroring for added convenience.

If you're not constrained by budget and are looking for a well-built, feature-rich projector that's easy to carry and set up, the ViewSonic M10 is a great choice.

Price (at the time of this review): Rs. 1,50,000

Ratings:



Design: 9

Performance: 9

VFM: 8

Overall: 9

Pros:

RGB Laser is bright

Compact and light

Harman Kardon speaker

Up to 4K resolution support

Cons: