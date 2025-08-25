Technology News
  • Lumio Arc 5 Projector Goes on Sale in India: Price, Availability, Features

The Lumio Arc 5 uses the STR8 Auto Keystone algorithm with 4P trapezoid correction to align images into a perfect rectangle.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 August 2025 18:44 IST
Photo Credit: Lumio

Lumio Arc 5 supports up to a 100-inch screen

  • Lumio's Arc 5 LED is powered by the MediaTek MT9630 chipset
  • The projector comes with a 5W speaker backed by Dolby Audio
  • The Lumio Arc 5 comes with the Minion Noir Remote
Lumio Arc 5 is now available for purchase in India, the company announced on Monday. The projector was previously unveiled in the country alongside the Lumio Arc 7. Compared to the Arc 7, the Lumio Arc 5 is positioned as a more affordable option. It can project images of up to 100 inches, with up to 200 ANSI lumens of brightness. It runs on a MediaTek MT9630 chipset and has a single 5W speaker with Dolby Audio. Notably, Lumio introduced the Vision 7 and Vision 9 smart TVs in the country in April this year. 

Lumio Arc 5 Price in India, Availability

Lumio Arc 5 price in India is set at Rs. 19,999 and is currently available for purchase in the country via Amazon. The e-commerce site is offering a Rs. 1,500 coupon discount, bringing the effective price of the projector to Rs. 17,499.

Select credit card users can get an additional up to 10 percent instant discount. No-cost EMI options and additional cashback offers are also available.

Lumio Arc 5 Specifications, Features

The Lumio Arc 5 can project images up to 100 inches with 200 ANSI lumens brightness and offers support for HDR10 content. It uses the STR8 Auto Keystone algorithm with 4P trapezoid correction to align images into a perfect rectangle, supporting up to 30-degree vertical and 25-degree horizontal adjustments.

The ArcLight Engine of the Lumio Arc 5 uses a fully sealed optical design that prevents dust from entering, helping preserve picture quality and ensuring long-term durability. For sound, the projector is equipped with a 5W speaker featuring a tuned passive radiator. It can also function as a smart Bluetooth speaker or stream music via Google Cast.

Lumio's Arc 5 LED projector is powered by the MediaTek MT9630 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. For video playback, it supports MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265 (HEVC), VP8, VP9, and AV1 codecs at up to 1080p resolution and 60fps. The device also supports major audio codecs, including FLAC, Dolby Digital, and Dolby Digital Plus, along with L1 Widevine and Netflix ESN certification.

The Lumio Arc 5 projector runs on Google TV and comes with official Netflix certification. It provides access to over 10,000 apps, along with features such as voice search, Google Photos, and casting support. The TLDR app for sports and music is also included.

Connectivity options include HDMI 2.0 (ARC), USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, and HDCP 1.4/2.3 support, ensuring compatibility with various devices. It comes with a Minion Noir remote. The projector weighs 1.33kg.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
