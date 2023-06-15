Samsung Big TV Days 2023 sale has kicked off with discounts and bundled offers on a large selection of TVs. Samsung is offering deals on Neo QLED 8K, OLED, QLED, The Frame, and Crystal 4K UHD TV series models in India. The Big TV Days sale will run from June 15 to July 25, 2023. During the sale, Samsung will offer up to 20 percent cash back on select big-screen TVs, freebies, and other bundled offers.

Customers can also receive assured gifts such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (12GB + 256GB), Freestyle projector, and Samsung soundbars worth up to Rs. 51,990 with select TV models during the Big TV Days sale. In addition, the Samsung Big TV Days sale also includes easy EMI payment options and exchange offers. These offers will be available at leading physical retail stores across the country as well as Samsung's online store.

Samsung is offering the Galaxy S23 Ultra (12GB + 256GB) worth Rs. 1,24,999 for free when you buy a 98-inch Neo QOLED or 98-inch QLED TV model. The Freestyle portable projector worth Rs. 69,990 can be yours if you buy select 75-inch and above Neo QLED TV models. The company is offering a soundbar worth up to Rs. 51,990 when you buy select 55-inch and above TVs.

The Samsung Big TV Days 2023 sale also includes a free HW-Q600B soundbar worth Rs. 28,990 with 85-inch Crystal 4K UHD TV, 65-inch Neo QLED, and 8K TVs, 65-inch OLED TV, and 75-inch The Frame TV purchases. Consumers purchasing the 55-inch Neo QLED TV or the 55-inch OLED TV will be eligible to receive a free soundbar worth Rs. 15,490.

When buying on Samsung's online store, consumers can also avail 15 percent instant discount (capped at Rs. 12,000) when making a payment using an ICICI Bank card (with EMI option), 15 percent instant discount (capped at Rs. 12,000) on major credit card EMI payment options. Samsung Axis Bank credit card users can avail 10 percent extra cashback on EMI, full swipe above all other offers.

Additionally, consumers can also avail cashback worth up to 20 percent (capped at Rs. 20,000) alongside easy EMI payment options. In case you're looking to upgrade to a premium TV, this sale is probably a good chance to score a decent deal.

