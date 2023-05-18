Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV 2023 has been launched in India. The smart TV comes in multiple sizes starting with 43-inch display screen. The TV is equipped with features like Smart Hub and HDR10+ display with 4K resolution. It also has built-in IoT Hub and IoT-enabled sensors for light that automatically adjust brightness. It is powered by Tizen OS and crystal technology. The device also get other features including Q-Symphony, OTS Lite, and Adaptive Sound Technology.

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV price in India, availability

The Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV is available in India at a starting price of priced at Rs. 33,990 for the 43-inch screen model, whereas the 65-inch display model costs Rs. 71,990. The TV is available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung e-store.

Samsung is also offering no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months on selected bank cards.

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV specifications

The new Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV comes with smart features like a built-in IoT-Hub with Calm Onboarding, IoT Sensor for automatic brightness adjustment, a SlimFit camera for video calling, HDR10+ display with 4K resolution. It is claimed to be come with PurColor. The SlimFit cam will let users attend video calls or web conferences on the TV screen.

The IoT-enabled sensors on the Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV automatically adjust brightness while Calm Onboarding helps users to sync Samsung devices as well as third-party and IoT devices to the TV. It also has Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Lite for a cinematic 3D sound experience.

Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV is powered by Tizen OS and offers access to 100 channels in India with Samsung TV Plus. It also features Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator to provide faster frame transition and low latency during gaming. Other features include Q-Symphony, OTS Lite, and Adaptive Sound Technology.

