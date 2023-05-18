Technology News
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV 2023 With Smart Hub, HDR10+ Launched in India: Details

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV 2023 With Smart Hub, HDR10+ Launched in India: Details

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV 2023 has been launched in India in multiple screen sizes ranging from 43-inch to 65-inch display.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 18 May 2023 19:50 IST
Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV 2023 With Smart Hub, HDR10+ Launched in India: Details

Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV is available at a starting price of Rs. 33,990

Highlights
  • Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV 2023 comes with built-in IoT Hub
  • The TV also features IoT-enabled sensors for light
  • Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV 2023 comes with Auto Game Mode

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV 2023 has been launched in India. The smart TV comes in multiple sizes starting with 43-inch display screen. The TV is equipped with features like Smart Hub and HDR10+ display with 4K resolution. It also has built-in IoT Hub and IoT-enabled sensors for light that automatically adjust brightness. It is powered by Tizen OS and crystal technology. The device also get other features including Q-Symphony, OTS Lite, and Adaptive Sound Technology.

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV price in India, availability

The Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV is available in India at a starting price of priced at Rs. 33,990 for the 43-inch screen model, whereas the 65-inch display model costs Rs. 71,990. The TV is available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung e-store.

Samsung is also offering no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months on selected bank cards.

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV specifications

The new Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV comes with smart features like a built-in IoT-Hub with Calm Onboarding, IoT Sensor for automatic brightness adjustment, a SlimFit camera for video calling, HDR10+ display with 4K resolution. It is claimed to be come with PurColor. The SlimFit cam will let users attend video calls or web conferences on the TV screen.

The IoT-enabled sensors on the Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV automatically adjust brightness while Calm Onboarding helps users to sync Samsung devices as well as third-party and IoT devices to the TV. It also has Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Lite for a cinematic 3D sound experience.

Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV is powered by Tizen OS and offers access to 100 channels in India with Samsung TV Plus. It also features Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator to provide faster frame transition and low latency during gaming. Other features include Q-Symphony, OTS Lite, and Adaptive Sound Technology. 

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV

Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 963.9 x 558.9 x 59.6 mm
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Tizen
Smart TV Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV, Samsung
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Realme C53 Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped; Could Launch in Black and Gold Colourways
Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV 2023 With Smart Hub, HDR10+ Launched in India: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Croma Apple Days Sale: Don’t Miss These Great Deals
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Live Images Leaked
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Get This Snapdragon SoC: Check Here
  4. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, Mini Capsule Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Here’s When the Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Will Launch in India
  6. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  7. New Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specs
  8. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date, Key Specifications Confirmed: Check Here
  9. Realme Narzo N53 Review: Sleek and Shiny, but Does It Stand Out?
  10. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G May Debut With This Price Tag
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV 2023 With Smart Hub, HDR10+ Launched in India: Details
  2. Realme C53 Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped; Could Launch in Black and Gold Colourways
  3. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, GeForce RTX 4060 With Ray Tracing, DLSS 3 Support Launched in India
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: All Details
  5. Richa Chadha to Star in International Film Aaina Alongside William Moseley
  6. Paytm Partners With SBI Card, NPCI to Launch RuPay Credit Cards: All Details
  7. UK Telecom Firm BT to Cut 55,000 Jobs by 2030 After 5G Network, Fiber Broadband Rollout
  8. Binance Australia Says Deposits, Withdrawals Disrupted After Third-Party Payment Provider Cuts Off Service
  9. Airtel Surpasses 2 Million 5G Customers in Tamil Nadu; 5G Services Available in Over 500 Towns in State
  10. Google Pixel Phones Could Soon Be Used as Dashcams: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.