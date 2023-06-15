Vivo X90s has been teased by Jia Jingdong, Vivo's Vice President and General Manager of Product Strategy via Weibo on Thursday. The new smartphone has a design similar to its Vivo X90 series siblings — Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro. The Vivo X90s is shown to have a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit. The upcoming model is expected to retain the key specification of the Vivo X90. Meanwhile, Chinese tipsters have leaked the specifications of the upcoming handset. The Vivo X90s is said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC and could be offered in four different colour options.

Jia Jingdong posted an image of the Vivo X90s on the Chinese microblogging platform providing us a glimpse of the design from the rear. The render shows the handset in a white finish with rounded corners. The image suggests Zeiss branded triple rear cameras on the rear panel along with an LED flash. It seems to have a glass back with the Vivo branding at the bottom.

Vivo, however, didn't confirm the exact launch date or key specifications of the Vivo X90s.

Separately, several Chinese tipsters posted specifications of the upcoming Vivo X90s on Weibo. According to the tipsters, the handset will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. This would be an upgrade over the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC found on the vanilla Vivo X90. The new model is said to offer Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and could be offered in black, blue, green, red, and white colour options. The Vivo X90, in contrast, has Wi-Fi 6 and is available in China Red, Ice Blue, and Original Black (translated from Chinese) in China.

A TENAA listing from May revealed the specifications of the Vivo X90s. As per the listing, it will have a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,280 x 2,800 pixels) curved AMOLED display. The screen has a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top. It is listed to carry up to 16GB of RAM along with up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

The triple rear camera setup of the handset could include a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. It is said to pack a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well. Vivo is expected to provide a 4,690mAh battery on the Vivo X90s.

