Technology News
English Edition

Sony Hikes PS Plus Prices Across All Tiers in India: Check New Pricing

PS Plus prices haved been hiked across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe tiers in India.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 May 2026 15:18 IST
Sony Hikes PS Plus Prices Across All Tiers in India: Check New Pricing

Photo Credit: Sony

PS Plus Essential now starts at Rs. 649 a month

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • PS Plus Extra now costs Rs. 979, up from Rs. 749, for the one-month plan
  • Sony has started sending out emails to PS Plus members
  • PS Plus Essential prices were hiked in select markets last week
Advertisement

Sony hiked PS Plus Essential subscription prices in select markets citing “ongoing market conditions” last week. Now, the company has increased PS Plus prices across all tiers in India. The PlayStation parent has started reaching out to customers in the country, informing them of changes to their PS Plus subscription. The service now starts at Rs. 649 for a one-month PS Plus Essential membership.

 PS Plus Prices Hiked in India

PlayStation has not officially announced the hike in India, but has started reaching out PS Plus members in the country via email, confirming changes to membership pricing across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe tiers. Gadgets 360 can confirm the email communication from Sony. The PlayStation parent seems to have started sending emails to PS Plus members on May 21.

Ps Plus Discussion
Explore More...

Hiked prices for PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe tiers in the country are now reflected on the PlayStation website, as spotted by X user Vinayak Sony (via High Chaos Run). Here's how much each tier now costs:

PS Plus Essential

  • One-month subscription: Rs. 649, up from Rs. 499
  • Three-month subscription: Rs. 1,559, up from Rs. 1,199
  • Twelve-month subscription: Rs. 5,139 up from Rs. 3,949

PS Plus Extra

  • One-month subscription: Rs. 979, up from Rs. 749
  • Three-month subscription: Rs. 2,599, up from Rs. 1,999
  • Twelve-month subscription: Rs. 8,709, up from Rs. 6,699

PS Plus Deluxe

  • One-month subscription: Rs. 1,109, up from Rs. 849
  • Three-month subscription: Rs. 2,989, up from Rs. 2,299
  • Twelve-month subscription: Rs. 9,879, up from Rs. 7,599

The hiked prices will apply to all new subscribers. For existing members, the price increase will not take effect until their next payment date that occurs on or after July 19, Sony said in the email. If your membership is up for auto-renewal before July 19, you will be charged the older price of your subscription. But any membership changes made before the next payment date, including tier upgrades or downgrades, or buying additional time, will update PS Plus membership plan based on the new prices.

“This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service,” the company said in the email.

Last week, Sony hiked PS Plus pricing in select markets, citing “ongoing market conditions”. PS Plus Essential one-month subscription went up by $1, now priced $10.99 up from the earlier $9.99. Price revisions were announced only for the Essential tier, in contrast to the hike across tiers now effective in India.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS Plus, PS Plus Price Hike India, Sony, PlayStation Plus, PS5, PlayStation
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Vivo Y600 Turbo Launch Date Revealed as Tipster Leaks Handset's Key Specifications

Related Stories

Sony Hikes PS Plus Prices Across All Tiers in India: Check New Pricing
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Vibe 2 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery
  2. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launches in India With Hasselblad-Tuned Camera Setup
  3. Oppo Find X9s With Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Arrives in India at This Price
  4. Xiaomi 17 Max Debuts With 8,000mAh Battery, Leica-Tuned Cameras: See Price
  5. Android 17 Will Arrive With This Apple Continuity-Inspired Feature
  6. Vi Expands 5G Footprint in West Bengal, Plans Rollout Across 10 Cities
  7. Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro With 12mm Drivers Arrives in India at This Price
  8. PS Plus Prices Hiked Across All Tiers in India: Check New Pricing
  9. Lenovo Legion Y960 Gaming Headset Launched With Six Drivers, Hi-Res Audio
  10. Apple's Big Health Move in India: Watch, AirPods Pro Get New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s Gemini Offers Agentic Design Creation With New Adobe and Canva Connectors
  2. Xiaomi 17 Max Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, Leica-Tuned 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Launched in India With Up to 54 Hours of Music Playback, 12mm Drivers: Price, Features
  4. Vi Expands 5G Network in West Bengal, Plans Rollout Across 10 Cities
  5. Sony Hikes PS Plus Prices Across All Tiers in India: Check New Pricing
  6. Vivo Y600 Turbo Launch Date Revealed as Tipster Leaks Handset's Key Specifications
  7. Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Rear Camera Details Teased as Details of India Launch Timeline Surface Online
  8. Vivo S60 Colour Options Revealed Days Ahead of Launch in China: Expected Specifications, Features
  9. Google Is Bringing AI Studio to Android Smartphones, Will Let Users Vibe Code Apps
  10. Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro With 6.47-Inch Display Reportedly in Development; Could Join Galaxy S27 Lineup Next Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »