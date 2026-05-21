Sony hiked PS Plus Essential subscription prices in select markets citing “ongoing market conditions” last week. Now, the company has increased PS Plus prices across all tiers in India. The PlayStation parent has started reaching out to customers in the country, informing them of changes to their PS Plus subscription. The service now starts at Rs. 649 for a one-month PS Plus Essential membership.

PS Plus Prices Hiked in India

PlayStation has not officially announced the hike in India, but has started reaching out PS Plus members in the country via email, confirming changes to membership pricing across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe tiers. Gadgets 360 can confirm the email communication from Sony. The PlayStation parent seems to have started sending emails to PS Plus members on May 21.

Hiked prices for PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe tiers in the country are now reflected on the PlayStation website, as spotted by X user Vinayak Sony (via High Chaos Run). Here's how much each tier now costs:

PS Plus Essential

One-month subscription: Rs. 649, up from Rs. 499

Three-month subscription: Rs. 1,559, up from Rs. 1,199

Twelve-month subscription: Rs. 5,139 up from Rs. 3,949

PS Plus Extra

One-month subscription: Rs. 979, up from Rs. 749

Three-month subscription: Rs. 2,599, up from Rs. 1,999

Twelve-month subscription: Rs. 8,709, up from Rs. 6,699

PS Plus Deluxe

One-month subscription: Rs. 1,109, up from Rs. 849

Three-month subscription: Rs. 2,989, up from Rs. 2,299

Twelve-month subscription: Rs. 9,879, up from Rs. 7,599

The hiked prices will apply to all new subscribers. For existing members, the price increase will not take effect until their next payment date that occurs on or after July 19, Sony said in the email. If your membership is up for auto-renewal before July 19, you will be charged the older price of your subscription. But any membership changes made before the next payment date, including tier upgrades or downgrades, or buying additional time, will update PS Plus membership plan based on the new prices.

“This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service,” the company said in the email.

Last week, Sony hiked PS Plus pricing in select markets, citing “ongoing market conditions”. PS Plus Essential one-month subscription went up by $1, now priced $10.99 up from the earlier $9.99. Price revisions were announced only for the Essential tier, in contrast to the hike across tiers now effective in India.