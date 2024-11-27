Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Streambox Dor QLED TV With Subscription Based Services Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Streambox Dor QLED TV With Subscription-Based Services Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The TV comes with a four-year warranty and is claimed to get four DorOS software updates.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 November 2024 11:13 IST
Streambox Dor QLED TV With Subscription-Based Services Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Streambox Media

Streambox Dor QLED TVs will be available for purchase in four sizes

Highlights
  • Streambox QLED TV subscription starts at Rs. 799 per month
  • The TV comes with support for 24 OTT services, 300 live TV channels
  • It will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting December 1
Advertisement

Streambox Media has launched its latest range of QLED TVs called Dor in India, the company announced on Tuesday. The Indian startup, which is backed by Micromax Informatics, Nikhil Kamath, and Stride Ventures, offers the TV with a subscription-based service which negates the upfront cost of the QLED TV in favour of a TV-as-a-service model. However, an activation fee is charged initially. Streambox Dor QLED TV comes in multiple sizes and is powered by the company's proprietary operating system dubbed DorOS.

Streambox Dor QLED TV Price in India

Streambox Dor QLED TV comes in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch options. The most affordable option is the 43-inch QLED TV whose subscription is priced in India at Rs. 799 per month for the first 12 months. Customers will be required to pay Rs. 10,799 upfront as an activation fee which also includes the first month's tariff. They can also customise their plans when renewing subscriptions, starting as low as Rs. 299 per month.

It can be purchased starting December 1 on Flipkart. However, the company says that the larger 55-inch and 65-inch variants will be available next year.

The TV comes with a four-year warranty and is claimed to get four DorOS software updates. Post 12 months of usage, Streambox Dor TV users have the option of returning the device to the seller and can avail of up to Rs. 5,000 for it.

Streambox Dor QLED TV Specifications

Streambox Dor QLED TV comes with up to a 65-inch screen with a 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has multiple picture modes such as Sport, Cinema, and Vivid, and gets 40W down-firing speakers with Dolby Audio. The TV is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor operating at 1.1GHz, paired with a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 4GB of onboard storage. It runs on DorOS.

For connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and features HDMI, USB Type-C, ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack, AV input, and coaxial ports.

The company says DorOS provides access to up to 24 popular OTT apps in India such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, SonyLIV, FanCode, and Discovery+, as well as over 300 live TV channels — all integrated into a single subscription. However, Netflix isn't a part of the company's OTT suite as of now.

Streambox Dor QLED TV's other features include customisable home screen layouts and colour schemes, built-in voice assistant for search and control, a solar-powered remote control, support for various media formats, parental controls for restricted access, and claimed regular security updates and software patches.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Streambox Dor QLED TV, Streambox Dor QLED TV price in India, Streambox Dor QLED TV launch, Streambox Dor QLED TV specifications, QLED TV
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Dogecoin Foundation Seeks Funding to Develop ‘Dogebox’: Details  
Streambox Dor QLED TV With Subscription-Based Services Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design Revealed in New Hands-on Video
  2. Android Makes It Easier to Switch Devices and Log Back Into Apps
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Samsung Foldable Gaming Console Design Revealed in New Patent
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Design, One UI 7 Interface Leaked: See Images
  6. Realme GT 7 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Design, One UI 7 Interface Spotted in Leaked Images
  2. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 TWS Earbuds With HarmonyOS Next, ANC Launched
  3. Realme C75 With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. The Witcher 4 Moves to Full-Scale Production, Cyberpunk 2077 Crosses 30 Million Copies Sold
  5. Android’s New Feature Will Automatically Log Users Back Into Apps When Switching Devices
  6. Streambox Dor QLED TV With Subscription-Based Services Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Brazilian Flowers Employ Pollen Catapults to Dominate Pollination Battles
  8. Namibian Observatory Spots Highest Energy Cosmic Electrons Opening Better Understanding of Cosmic Rays
  9. NASA and JAXA’s XRISM Mission Captures Detailed Data from X-Ray Emitting Wolf-Rayet Star
  10. Solar Activity Increase Results in Shortens Lifespan of Binar CubeSats
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »