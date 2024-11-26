Technology News
English Edition

Dogecoin Foundation Seeks Funding to Develop ‘Dogebox’: Details  

Dogecoin is presently trading at $0.3863 (roughly Rs. 32.5) on global exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 November 2024 20:13 IST
Dogecoin Foundation Seeks Funding to Develop ‘Dogebox’: Details  

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rudolfs Klintsons

The foundation aims to give people alternatives to traditional financial practices

Highlights
  • Dogecoin Foundation was established in 2014 by DOGE founders
  • The foundation oversees the development of Dogecoin  
  • Elon Musk is an avid supporter of Dogecoin   
Advertisement

The Dogecoin Foundation is looking to raise funding now that the re-election of Donald Trump as the US President has rallied the crypto market to record highs. In a detailed message recently posted on X, the official handle of the Dogecoin Foundation said that it was seeking sponsors to fund their 2025 vision for the growth of the Dogecoin ecosystem. In the upcoming year, the ecosystem of the popular memecoin is looking to expand into a new service, called Dogebox, for which it requires funding.

Dogecoin, which is presently trading at $0.3863 (roughly Rs. 32.5) on global exchanges, has been called the ‘people's crypto' by Elon Musk, who believes DOGE has more day-to-day utility compared to other crypto assets like BTC and ETH.

Through Dogebox, the ecosystem developers wish to onboard the “first million grassroot retailers to accept Dogecoin” as a payment option. This project is part of the open-source work that the Dogecoin Foundation has been working on for a while now.

Explaining the concept of Dogebox, the X post by the Dogecoin Foundation said, “The Dogebox Decentralised Infrastructure System will allow every day businesses to self-host and self-custody their own online shops, build integrations with existing systems, and allow regular node-runners to participate in decentralised payment systems that will reward them when people spend their Dogecoin for goods and services in their neighbourhoods.”

While the foundation has asked investors to reach out with their proposals, the organisation has not specified the funding amount it is looking to attract to develop Dogebox.

The foundation aims to give people alternatives to traditional financial practices, which includes banks, brokers, and other third parties to facilitate transactions between two parties.

“We are currently seeking major sponsors for 2025, to benefit collectively from building open-source utility for the future of decentralized payments: putting crypto to work for its intended purpose, as a means of exchange, free from tyranny for all humanity,” the tweet noted.

For now, the foundation has not disclosed a specific timeline for the development of Dogebox.

In 2023, the Dogecoin Foundation had launched a fund pool of five million DOGE tokens, aimed at funding the growth of the memecoin.

This week, open interest for Dogecoin reportedly exceeded $4 billion (roughly Rs. 33,725 crore), marking the highest point for memecoins in terms of bets from futures traders.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Dogebox, Dogecoin, Dogecoin Foundation  
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Amazon India Reportedly Plans Quick Commerce Foray With 'Tez'; Could Arrive by December

Related Stories

Dogecoin Foundation Seeks Funding to Develop ‘Dogebox’: Details  
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design Revealed in New Hands-on Video
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ to Launch in India With These Features
  4. Huawei Mate X6 With 7.93-Inch Main Display Goes Official
  5. Zoom Changes Name to Emphasise AI Offerings, Gives Sales Forecast
  6. Huawei Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, Mate 70 Pro+ and Mate 70 RS Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Europa Clipper Advances Toward Jupiter’s Moon, Instruments Successfully Deployed
  2. Dogecoin Foundation Seeks Funding to Develop ‘Dogebox’: Details  
  3. Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold Edition With 18K Gold-Inlaid Bezel, Sapphire Glass Launched
  4. Crab Nebula’s Strange Zebra Pattern Pulsars Could Be Due to Its Unusual Plasma Density
  5. Amazon India Reportedly Plans Quick Commerce Foray With 'Tez'; Could Arrive by December
  6. IMAX Reportedly Partners With Camb.AI to Bring Real-Time Language Translation for Its Original Content
  7. Huawei MatePad Pro With 13.2-Inch 2.8K OLED Screen, 10,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi Could Be Working on a Smartphone With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8s Elite Chipset
  9. NASA Satellites Reveal Freshwater Decline as Global Droughts and Warming Persist
  10. Sony to Reportedly Launch DualSense Edge Controller, Pulse Audio Accessories in Black Colourway
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »