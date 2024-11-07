Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Google Said to Skip Android 15 for TVs and Introduce Android TV 16 in 2026

Google Said to Skip Android 15 for TVs and Introduce Android TV 16 in 2026

The Mountain View-based tech giant released Android TV 14 earlier this year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 November 2024 13:19 IST
Google Said to Skip Android 15 for TVs and Introduce Android TV 16 in 2026

Photo Credit: Google

Android TV is Google's operating system for smart TVs and streaming devices

Highlights
  • Google is reported to skip out on Android 15 for smart TVs
  • The tech giant is speculated to release Android TV 16 in 2026
  • New system APIs are said to be in the testing phase
Advertisement

Google has a separate Android-based operating system (OS) that powers smart TVs. The Mountain View-based tech giant released Android TV 14 earlier this year as the latest update and it was speculated to be followed by the Android 15-based OS next year. However, that might not be the case anymore as Google is said to be changing its release schedule to a bi-yearly basis. This suggests that smart TVs might miss out on Android 15 altogether and Android 16 could be the next big OS update.

Android TV 16 Release in 2026

This information comes from Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman. As per the report, Google privately announced the alleged change in the release schedule at its Android TV partner conference. The company is said to be adopting a bi-yearly release strategy for Android TV updates and this could mean skipping out on Android TV 15.

The report highlights that Google did not mention anything about the change in its release schedule when asked for a comment on the matter.

While this move is claimed to have been made official for future releases, there is a precedent of Google not rolling out yearly updates for Android TVs. The company did not release Android TV 13 and instead directly went to Android TV 14 which debuted earlier this year. It arrived with new features and improvements including a picture-in-picture mode, different energy modes, AI-powered personalised descriptions and new accessibility features like colour correction, improved text options, better navigation, and more.

If the same launch pattern is followed by the company, then Android TV 16 could be the next big Android OS update for smart TVs and it would be released in 2026, in line with its bi-yearly release scheduling.

While not much is known about the features it might offer, Google has been spotted testing several new system APIs for the Android TV 16, the report adds.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Android TV, Android TV 15, Android TV 16, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo Y19s Price, Availability Announced; Comes With 5,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera
ToxicPanda Banking Trojan Infects Over 1,500 Android Smartphones, Targets 16 Banks: Report

Related Stories

Google Said to Skip Android 15 for TVs and Introduce Android TV 16 in 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 India Launch Confirmed for December; Design, Display Teased
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro to Get GT Mode 2.0 and AI Gaming Features
  3. ToxicPanda Android Trojan Infects Over 1,500 Phones, Targets 16 Banks
  4. iOS 18.2 Public Beta 1 Update Rolling Out Now: Here's What's New
  5. Samsung Wants to Bring Advanced Features to Galaxy AI
  6. Vivo Y19s Price Revealed; Packs 5,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera
  7. Google Said to Skip Android 15 for TVs; May Announce Android TV 16 in 2026
  8. ViewSonic Launches 4K RGB Laser Projector With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Plans to Upgrade Galaxy AI With Advanced Features, Use Hybrid AI Capabilities
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro to Get GT Mode 2.0, AI Gaming Features Claimed to Deliver 120FPS Gameplay
  3. Google Said to Skip Android 15 for TVs and Introduce Android TV 16 in 2026
  4. ToxicPanda Banking Trojan Infects Over 1,500 Android Smartphones, Targets 16 Banks: Report
  5. Assassin's Creed Shadows Will Take 'New Direction' With Modern-Day Story, Says Ubisoft
  6. Vivo Y19s Price, Availability Announced; Comes With 5,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera
  7. Google Reportedly Published Jarvis AI on Chrome Web Store By Accident Revealing Key Details
  8. Google Pixel 9 Pro Costs 11 Percent Less to Manufacture Than Pixel 8 Pro: Report
  9. India One of the Fastest Growing Markets, AI Companions to Bring New Digital Experience: Microsoft
  10. iQOO 13 India Launch Confirmed for December; Design, Display Details Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »