TCL X955 Max QD-Mini LED 4K TV was launched in India on Tuesday. First showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas this year, it boasts a massive 115-inch screen which is claimed to be the world's largest. As per the company, its new TV comes with 20,000+ local dimming zones for delivering consistent colour accuracy while it also offers a 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by the Google TV OS and supports features like Game Master technology, Free Sync Premium Pro, and Multi-View 2.0 for enhanced gaming and productivity.

TCL X955 Max QD-Mini LED 4K TV Price in India

The TCL X955 Max QD-Mini LED 4K TV price in India starts at Rs. 29,99,990. It is available for purchase via Reliance Digital, Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, and other offline brand and retail stores.

The Chinese company has introduced a limited-time pre-booking offer and early buyers will receive a complimentary 75-inch QLED TV on the purchase of the TCL X955 Max QD-Mini LED 4K TV.

TCL X955 Max QD-Mini LED 4K TV Specifications

The TCL X955 Max QD-Mini LED 4K TV sports a mammoth 115-inch (3840×2160 pixels) 4K Ultra HD display and comes with HDR10+ and TÜV Rheinland's Blue light and Flicker Free certifications. It supports up to a 144Hz variable refresh rate and 240Hz via the company's proprietary Dual Line Gate technology. The TCL TV uses a 6-core LED chip which is claimed to deliver 27.5 percent better brightness while increasing the efficiency by 30.02 percent.

The TV is powered by TCL's AiPQ Pro processor which can reproduce visual outputs based on colour, contrast, and clarity. It gets features such as AI contrast to automatically make bright and dark details clearer, AI colour for dynamic colour calibration and skin tone protection, and AI scene for delivering pixel-level image optimisation. TCL X955 Max QD-Mini LED 4K TV's AI-MEMC feature detects fast-moving objects and compensates by adding frames to blurring and tearing visuals.

Catering to gamers, TCL has equipped its TV with Game Master technology, auto low latency mode, Game Bar for real-time game stats, and Free Sync Premium Pro for tear-free visuals. Meanwhile, Multi-View 2.0 comes with support for HomeKit and Airplay2 for connectivity with Apple devices.

For audio, it has a Onkyo 6.2.2 Hi-Fi system with 12 speakers and a 120W rated output. It can deliver surround sound using up-firing speaker and left-right surround sound, while the bass units are meant for handling low-frequency audio. The company offers support for audio technologies like Dolby Atmos and dts Virtual X.

In terms of connectivity, the TCL X955 Max QD-Mini LED 4K TV supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6. It has two HDMI 2.1 ports and two HDMI 2.0 ports,