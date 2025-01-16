Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, Realme 14 Pro 5G With 6,000mAh 'Titan' Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, Realme 14 Pro 5G With 6,000mAh 'Titan' Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 14 Pro series features a battery that is claimed to maintain over 80 percent of capacity after 1,600 charge cycles.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2025 13:07 IST
Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, Realme 14 Pro 5G With 6,000mAh 'Titan' Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 14 Pro 5G series has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication

Highlights
  • Realme 14 Pro 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset
  • Realme employed cold-sensitive colour-changing technology in new phones
  • Realme 14 Pro 5G has 45W charging support
Advertisement

Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G were launched in India on Thursday. Both these handsets are available in three colourways, which include a Suede Grey and colour-changing Pearl White finish. The Realme 14 Pro+ runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, while the Realme 14 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset. The more expensive Pro+ model features a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX896 sensor. Both handsets in the Realme 14 Pro series house 6,000mAh battery units with up to 80W fast charging support.

Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Price in India

Realme 14 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, while the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 26,999. It is available in Jaipur Pink, Pearl White, and Suede Grey finishes.

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs.29,999 for the 8GB+128GB version, and an 8GB+256GB costs Rs. 31,999. A 12GB+256GB storage model will be available for Rs. 34,999. It will be sold in Bikaner Purple, Pearl White, and Suede Grey colourways.

Customers can avail discounts of up to Rs. 4,000, using eligible bank card discounts on these handsets. Pre-booking for the Realme 14 Pro series has commenced, and the smartphones will go on sale starting January 23, at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart, Realme's online store, and offline retail channels.

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Realme 14 Pro+ runs on Android 15 based on Realme UI 6.0 and features a 6.83-inch 1.5K(1,272×2,800 pixels) AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and 1500nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on a Snapdragon 7S Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. 

For optics, the Realme 14 Pro+ has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX896 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.88 aperture. The camera unit also includes an 8-megapixel Sony IMX896 ultra-wide shooter and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor periscope camera with OIS support with up to 3x optical zoom and 6x lossless zoom. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

realme 14 pro plus 5g Realme 14 Pro 5G

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G
Photo Credit: Realme

 

Connectivity options on the new Realme 14 Pro+ include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. It has IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Realme 14 Pro+ packs a 6,000mAh Titan battery with 80W wired fast-charging support. It measures around 163.51×77.34×7.99mm and weighs approximately 196g. 

Realme 14 Pro 5G Specifications

The Realme 14 Pro 5G has the same SIM, software, and water resistance rating, as the Realme 14 Pro+ model. The vanilla model features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. The handset has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset, and it has 8GB of RAM, along with up to 256GB of storage.

realme 14 pro 5g jaipur pink Realme 14 Pro 5G

Realme 14 Pro 5G in Jaipur Pink shade
Photo Credit: Realme

 

The standard Realme 14 Pro 5G has a single 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 rear camera with OIS. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Sensors and connectivity options on the Realme 14 Pro 5G are nearly identical to the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G model. It has dual speakers with Hi-Res certification. It also boasts the IP66+IP68+IP69 rating and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Realme 14 Pro 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. It measures around 162×74×7.5mm and weighs around 181g

Realme has employed a cold-sensitive colour-changing technology in the Pearl White variant of Realme 14 Pro+ 5G and Realme 14 Pro 5G that reacts to temperature changes. When the temperature drops below 16 degrees Celsius, the phone's back cover claims to change from pearl white to blue. The back cover will return to its original shade when the ambient temperature increases, according to the company. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme 14 Pro 5G Price in India, Realme 14 Pro 5G Specifications, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G Price in India, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Smartphone With 6330mAh Battery Surfaces on TENAA; Speculated to Debut as Oppo A5
Jio Platforms Partners Polygon Labs to Bring Web3 Capabilities to Existing Apps, Services

Related Stories

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, Realme 14 Pro 5G With 6,000mAh 'Titan' Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  2. iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Tipped to Get Smaller Batteries
  3. Top Deals on Smartwatches During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Early Renders Reveal Thin Build
  5. Jio Partners Polygon to Bring Web3 Features to Some of Its Services
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat for Enterprise Launched With Pay-as-You-Go AI Agents
  2. Donald Trump's New SEC Leadership Said to Kick Start Crypto Overhaul
  3. Carmakers in India Plan EV Onslaught in 2025 Despite Slowing Global Demand
  4. Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, Realme 14 Pro 5G With 6,000mAh 'Titan' Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Blue Origin Reschedules New Glenn Rocket Launch After Technical Setback
  6. Jio Platforms Partners Polygon Labs to Bring Web3 Capabilities to Existing Apps, Services
  7. TCL X955 Max QD-Mini LED 4K TV With 115-inch Screen, Google TV OS Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. ESA Uses Solar Orbiter to Turn Solar Flares into Sound, Offering New Insights
  9. BGMI Introduces Mahindra BE 6-Themed Content; Lets Gamers Compete to Win the eSUV
  10. What Happened to the Apollo Flags Left on the Moon?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »