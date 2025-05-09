Technology News
Apple Plans to Launch Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Competitor Within Two Years: Report

Apple is reportedly developing a custom chip to power a pair of smart glasses that could launch within the next two years. According to a Bloomberg report, these glasses are expected to arrive with a camera and microphones, and could function like the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses. The in-house chip is being designed for power efficiency to support the wearable device.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 May 2025 11:16 IST
Photo Credit: Meta

Meta recently announced that the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses will be launched in India soon

  • Apple is reportedly working on a new chip for smart glasses
  • Production for the new chip is expected to begin in 2027
  • Apple's smart glasses could compete with the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses
Apple is working on a chip that could arrive on the company's first smart glasses, according to a report. The iPhone maker is said to be developing a pair of smart glasses that offers support for augmented reality (AR) content, but it could also be working on a pair of spectacles equipped with a camera and microphones, similar to the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses. Apple's wearable could be launched within the next couple of years, and it will reportedly be equipped by a power efficient in-house chip that is still in development.

Apple's First Smart Glasses Could Arrive With a Chip Based on Its Apple Watch SiP

According to a Bloomberg report citing people aware of the company's plans, Apple's silicon design group is developing a chip that could arrive on a pair of smart glasses that competes with the smart glasses offered by Meta. Launched in 2023, the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses allow users to record videos and capture images, while also offering access to Meta AI.

Apple is said to be developing a dedicated chip for the smart glasses, which is based on the System in Package (SiP) used on the Apple Watch. The company reportedly stripped away additional components from the chip, which already offers more power efficiency than its other Apple Silicon chips.

Both of Apple's smart glasses (including the one with real AR capabilities) that are in development are codenamed N401, according to the report, and the competitor to the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses could launch within two years. Apple supplier TSMC is said to be expected to begin production of the dedicated chip by 2027.

However, Apple might face multiple challenges in launching a pair of smart glasses to compete with Meta's offerings. The Facebook parent firm already has a head start on Apple and plans to launch even more advanced wearables — including a pair of true AR glasses — by 2027.

The Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses also offer access to the company's Meta AI platform with support for text translation, setting reminders and more. Meanwhile, Apple has yet to announce dedicated AI features designed for wearables. In order to deliver improved battery efficiency, AI processing could be performed on a linked smartphone.

A recent report suggests that Meta is looking to equip its smart glasses with a new capability. The company is said to have recently discussed adding facial recognition using the camera on its smart glasses to identify users by name. This could pose a risk to people around those wearing a pair of Meta's smart glasses, as they would have no way to opt out of the service.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Ray Ban Meta AI Glasses, Ray Ban Meta Glasses, Meta
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro Design Teased Again; RAM and Storage Options Revealed

