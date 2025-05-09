Apple is working on a chip that could arrive on the company's first smart glasses, according to a report. The iPhone maker is said to be developing a pair of smart glasses that offers support for augmented reality (AR) content, but it could also be working on a pair of spectacles equipped with a camera and microphones, similar to the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses. Apple's wearable could be launched within the next couple of years, and it will reportedly be equipped by a power efficient in-house chip that is still in development.

Apple's First Smart Glasses Could Arrive With a Chip Based on Its Apple Watch SiP

According to a Bloomberg report citing people aware of the company's plans, Apple's silicon design group is developing a chip that could arrive on a pair of smart glasses that competes with the smart glasses offered by Meta. Launched in 2023, the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses allow users to record videos and capture images, while also offering access to Meta AI.

Apple is said to be developing a dedicated chip for the smart glasses, which is based on the System in Package (SiP) used on the Apple Watch. The company reportedly stripped away additional components from the chip, which already offers more power efficiency than its other Apple Silicon chips.

Both of Apple's smart glasses (including the one with real AR capabilities) that are in development are codenamed N401, according to the report, and the competitor to the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses could launch within two years. Apple supplier TSMC is said to be expected to begin production of the dedicated chip by 2027.

However, Apple might face multiple challenges in launching a pair of smart glasses to compete with Meta's offerings. The Facebook parent firm already has a head start on Apple and plans to launch even more advanced wearables — including a pair of true AR glasses — by 2027.

The Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses also offer access to the company's Meta AI platform with support for text translation, setting reminders and more. Meanwhile, Apple has yet to announce dedicated AI features designed for wearables. In order to deliver improved battery efficiency, AI processing could be performed on a linked smartphone.

A recent report suggests that Meta is looking to equip its smart glasses with a new capability. The company is said to have recently discussed adding facial recognition using the camera on its smart glasses to identify users by name. This could pose a risk to people around those wearing a pair of Meta's smart glasses, as they would have no way to opt out of the service.