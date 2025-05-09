Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is set to launch globally on May 13. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed that the handset will come with Corning's new Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 display protection. Other details such as chipset and some camera specifications of the smartphone have previously been confirmed. Meanwhile, the expected price and other key features of the phone have leaked online earlier. The Galaxy S25 Edge will join the Galaxy S25 series, which was unveiled in global markets in January. The upcoming Edge variant is claimed to be the slimmest Galaxy S series model yet.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Get Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection

In a press release, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge handset will use Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 display protection. The company said that the Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 has "crystals embedded within its glass matrix, which is said to improve "the durability and crack resistance of the display cover."

The South Korean tech giant further explains that the "combination of glass and crystal components" in the Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 is meant to enhance toughness "while maintaining high optical transparency." The ion exchange process Corning uses is said to strengthen the glass ceramic material more and increase the damage resistance capability of the glass cover.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price, Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be equipped with Galaxy AI features and a 200-megapixel main rear camera. It is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone will likely come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and Android 15-based One UI 7. It is expected to measure 5.85mm in thickness and weigh 163g.

For security, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will carry an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Alongside the primary sensor, the handset could get a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. Connectivity options are expected to include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The phone could pack a 3,900mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to cost EUR 1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,19,000) and EUR 1,369 (roughly Rs. 1,30,000) for the 256GB and 512GB storage options, respectively. It will likely be available in Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Icyblue, and Titanium Silver colour options. The phone will launch globally on May 13 at 9am KST (05:30am IST).