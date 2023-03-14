Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 has been launched in India, and is available in a single 32-inch size variant priced at Rs. 13,999. The new television from Redmi marks a big change in the brand's approach towards software on its televisions, working with Amazon to implement the Fire OS operating system on its first non-Android TV powered television. The Fire TV software package has seen some popularity on Amazon's Fire TV streaming devices, and Redmi hopes to offer buyers an affordable smart TV option that works better within the Amazon and Alexa streaming and smart home ecosystem.

Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 price and availability in India

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 is priced at Rs. 13,999 in India, and is available in only a single 32-inch HD (1366x768-pixel) size and resolution. The new smart television from Redmi goes on sale on 21 March, and will be available on Amazon and the Mi online store at launch.

Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 specifications and features

As mentioned, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 is available in only a single size and resolution for now - 32 inches, with an HD (1366x768-pixel) resolution. The television is powered by Fire OS 7, and has the familiar Fire TV user interface that can be seen on other Fire TV edition televisions from different brands, as well as on Amazon's own range of Fire TV streaming devices such as the Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen).

Fire OS supports most popular smart TV apps and streaming services, including popular options such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Apple TV, apart from the obvious support for Amazon's own apps such as Prime Video and Amazon Music. For sound, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 has a 20W speaker system with support for Dolby audio.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 has Bluetooth 5 and support for dual-band Wi-Fi, as well as AirPlay and Miracast. The television also has two HDMI ports, two USB ports, AV Input sockets, a 3.5mm socket for wired headphone or speaker connectivity, an Ethernet port for wired Internet connectivity, and an Antenna socket. There is 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage on the television.

Apart from this, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 also has a new remote, designed for the Fire TV interface. Notably, the remote has an Alexa button to invoke the Alexa voice assistant on the Redmi Fire TV, which can also be used to control any connected IoT and smart home devices that have been associated with your Amazon account. The remote also has dedicated buttons for playback controls, and a mute button, apart from hotkeys for Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Netflix.

