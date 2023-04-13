Technology News
Apple Supplier Cirrus Logic’s Shares Fall 12 Percent After Kuo Says iPhone 15 Will Drop Solid-State Buttons

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a blog post that Apple had decided to abandon the design shift.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 April 2023 18:02 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's upcoming iPhone models are now tipped to sport normal volume buttons

Highlights
  • Kuo said iPhone 15 series was in EVT stage
  • Supplier AAC Technologies also affected by Apple decision
  • Solid-state buttons were rumoured to be featured in iPhone 15 Pro models

Shares of Apple supplier Cirrus Logic tumbled about 12 percent after a renowned analyst said the iPhone maker will abandon the solid-state button design for premium variants of its iPhone 15 series of smartphones.

Amid speculation Apple would use a button format that remains static, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his accurate predictions related to Apple's product launches, said in a blog post the company decided to abandon the design shift.

"Investors had anticipated that the new solid-state button design would increase suppliers' revenues and profits," Kuo said.

Kuo said the iPhone 15 Pro smartphones were in the Engineering Validation and Testing (EVT) stage and Apple had the room to modify its design, adding the decision was also unfavorable for another supplier Hong Kong-listed AAC Technologies Holdings.

Shares of integrated circuit maker Cirrus Logic have hit their lowest in over two months and are set for their worst day in about two years.

Kuo added that removing solid-state buttons "should have a limited impact on the mass production schedule and shipments for Pro models."

Last week, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said in a note that iPhone demand, particularly in China, has seen a clear uptick in Apple's second quarter "with a strong month of March, and is music to the ears of investors."

Apple and AAC Technologies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Cirrus Logic declined to comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPhone 15, Cirrus Logic, Ming Chi Kuo
