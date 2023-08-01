Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 were launched in India on Tuesday. The neckband style earphones were unveiled alongside the Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G. They come with 9.2mm dynamic drivers and a Bluetooth range of 10m. The newly-launched earphones succeed the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, which were released in October 2020 with a 9.2mm dynamic driver and a 120mAh battery offering up to 12 hours of music playback and a standby time of about 200 hours. The first generation earphones launched at a price of Rs. 1,299.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 price in India, availability

Offered in Black and Blue colour variants, the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 are priced at Rs. 1,199 in India. They will be available for sale through the official Redmi website, Mi Home, Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores across the country starting at 12PM IST on August 2.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 specifications, features

Launched with the model number INLYEJ03LS, the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 come with 9.2mm dynamic drivers, dual-mics with ENC for calls, SBC codec support, and Bluetooth v5.2 with a Bluetooth range of 10 metres.

Redmi claims that the earphones offer users a music playback time of up to 16 hours and take about 2 hours to fully charge. Only 10 minutes of charge claims to provide 143 minutes of music playback time at 50 percent volume. The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 come with a standby time of about 230 hours.

The earphones feature a USB Type-C port for charging. The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 come with an IPX5 rating for water resistance. The neckband style earphones are said to weigh around 22 grams.

