  Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 With 9.2mm Dynamic Driver Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 come with a 10m Bluetooth range.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2023 16:52 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 is offered in Black and Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 takes about 2 hours to charge
  • The audio device offers a standy time of up to 230 hours
  • Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 offers up to 16 hours of playback

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 were launched in India on Tuesday. The neckband style earphones were unveiled alongside the Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G. They come with 9.2mm dynamic drivers and a Bluetooth range of 10m. The newly-launched earphones succeed the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, which were released in October 2020 with a 9.2mm dynamic driver and a 120mAh battery offering up to 12 hours of music playback and a standby time of about 200 hours. The first generation earphones launched at a price of Rs. 1,299.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 price in India, availability

Offered in Black and Blue colour variants, the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 are priced at Rs. 1,199 in India. They will be available for sale through the official Redmi website, Mi Home, Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores across the country starting at 12PM IST on August 2.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 specifications, features

Launched with the model number INLYEJ03LS, the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 come with 9.2mm dynamic drivers, dual-mics with ENC for calls, SBC codec support, and Bluetooth v5.2 with a Bluetooth range of 10 metres. 

Redmi claims that the earphones offer users a music playback time of up to 16 hours and take about 2 hours to fully charge. Only 10 minutes of charge claims to provide 143 minutes of music playback time at 50 percent volume. The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 come with a standby time of about 230 hours.

The earphones feature a USB Type-C port for charging. The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 come with an IPX5 rating for water resistance. The neckband style earphones are said to weigh around 22 grams.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2, Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 price in India, Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
'Guns And Gulaabs' Motion Poster Unveiled, Web Series Releases August 18 on Netflix
Ahead of Meg 2: The Trench, Here Are Our Favourite Animal Attack Movies
