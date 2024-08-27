Huawei's Honor sub-brand appears to be gearing up to launch three new products at its upcoming keynote that is scheduled for September 5 at IFA 2024, in Berlin. The brand is said to announce the global version of its Honor Magic V3 along with a new tablet and a new laptop — these are expected to be marketed under the Honor AI branding for connected AI features. The highlight is expected to be the foldable smartphone and the brand has decided to officially reveal some AI features that could be showcased during the launch of the global model.

Honor posted a video on its official YouTube channel revealing several new AI-enabled features that are expected to be showcased at its keynote event in September. The video reveals how Honor aims to provide a smarter software experience using the power of artificial intelligence (AI).

Among these is a Magic Portal tool that has now made it to a foldable device and hence has been branded as 'Magic Portal on Foldable'. This feature uses the available main folding display (which is shown to be quite large) and lets a user multi-task between two apps in floating windows simultaneously.

The Honor Notes feature reportedly uses Google Cloud AI, and it can now record and transcribe meetings in real-time. At the moment, it isn't clear as to how many of these tools under the Honor AI umbrella are actually powered by Google's cloud services, but we should get better clarity on this when the company launches the handset in global markets.

Another feature which is very similar to what Google had pulled off with its Pixel Fold is the Face-to-Face Translation. Just like the Pixel Fold (and now the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the app will now provide real-time translations which will reflect on both the inner and outer displays.

No AI feature rundown is complete without an AI image editor and Honor too has included an AI Eraser tool for removing unnecessary objects or people from a given image. Lastly, there's an Eye Comfort Display feature as well to reduce the severity of nearsightedness when using a smartphone display for a long time using defocussing technology.

While all of the above does seem like a handful coming from a Chinese brand, it remains to be seen whether Honor AI and Google's Gemini AI will coexist on the global model of the Honor Magic V3. We can expect to learn more about these features at the company's keynote event on September 5.