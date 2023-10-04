Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Brings Some Crazy Offers on Smart TVs This Cricket Season: Here are Deals You Shouldn't Miss!

As India's love for high-end televisions grows, so does the popularity of 4K and QLED Smart TVs. With their superior picture quality and smart features, these TVs offer more than just a viewing experience - they elevate your living space and provide a truly immersive experience. With Flipkart's annual Big Billion Days Sale, it's also the time when we get some 'Asli Wow' deals. How? Well, Flipkart has the widest selection of best sellers of Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Mi, Sony and more.

The deals include TVs of all sizes and types - from compact budget LED screens to super-sized QLED options - to cater to customers' diverse needs and budgets.

Moreover, with the ICC Men's ODI World Cup, customers can find a TV that perfectly suits their viewing preferences. Whether you want a more compact TV for your bedroom or a larger one for your living room, you'll find a great deal on a TV that meets your needs. So, if you're looking to buy a new TV, this is the perfect time to do so, as you can get a great TV at a discounted price during Big Billion Days.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Big Screen Fun at Lower Prices!

Get ready for the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, where you can enjoy big-screen fun at lower prices! Starting on October 8 for everyone, Plus members get one-day early access. This year, ICICI, Axis and Kotak Banks are offering discounts of 10 percent on purchases during the sale. If you're planning to purchase a new Smart TV, this is the perfect time, as Flipkart also offers a No Cost EMI of up to 18 months. Additionally, for Smart TVs, you can enjoy free installation and up to three years* of brand warranty. Check out our hand-picked Smart TV deals from the house of Flipkart and start shopping today!

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023: Here are some hand-picked TV Deals

Under Rs 30,000

Samsung Crystal Vision 4K iSmart TV (43-inch)

The Samsung Smart TV is a perfect fit for a small bedroom where you can enjoy the fours and sixes during the ICC Men's World Cup 2023. A cinematic viewing experience with 4K UHD quality, crisp images, 3D surround sound, HDR, Adaptive Sound technology, Contrast Enhancer, and more. A TV that comes with voice assistance support, a dedicated IoT Sensor for light, and a camera that can help detect changes in illuminance on 7 levels and adjust the brightness. But, the biggest highlight of the TV is the Solar Cell Remote, which is powered by Solar cells and doesn't use regular batteries. For those who love the best, there's the company's Crystal Processor 4K to upscale visuals—a design that complements your home and that too available around Rs.25,000 to Rs.30,000.

Sony KD-55X74K (55-inch)

Last on our list but a true value proposition is the Sony KD-55X74K model. Currently retailing at Rs 56,999, the Sony Smart TV will be available at under Rs 52,000, a never-seen-before pricing for this model. It has a 4K X-Reality Pro engine to upscale 2K and Full HD content. There's also Dolby Audio for enhanced music experience. It comes with dual speakers featuring 20W output. At this pricing, the Sony KD-55X74K is one of the best quality propositions during this year's Big Billion Days sale.

LG UR7500 (43-inch)

The LG UR7500 is another 43-inch model on our list and a capable option. It runs on WebOS Home, which offers an easy-to-use UI to users. It offers features like AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic tone mapping, and game optimiser—one of the Smart TV options that we can recommend to gaming nerds. The LG UR7500 comes with HDR10 Pro to take the entire TV viewing experience to the next level with clarity, brightness, and color reproduction. Currently, it is retailing at Rs 32,999. However, you can get it at a special price during the Big Billion Days sale, which will be around Rs 30,000.

Toshiba C350MP (43-inch)

The Toshiba C350MP is another great Smart TV option currently retailing at Rs 26,999. However, the Big Billion Days sale will offer a limited period offer to purchase this model at under Rs 24,000. Talking about features, the TV provides 4K (3840x2160) resolution and packs dual 12W speakers, among a few models that offer Dolby Vision HDR with Dolby Atmos sound. The Toshiba C350MP also offers Picture Contrast Booster and sports a minimalist design that can easily fit in your bedroom or living room.

Mi X Series (65-inch)

The Mi X Series is among the company's high-end Smart TV models and is packed to the brim with high-end features like 4K Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Dolby Audio and more. The USP of the Mi X Series is its meta bezel-less design, which offers an immersive movie and cricket experience. It is powered by the Vivid Picture Engine, offering excellent colours, contrast, and up to 94% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Like other Mi TVs, the Mi X Series offers Patchwall UI, which is home to plenty of OTT apps, live channels and more. You can get this model under Rs 57,000 during the Flipkart Big Billions Days sale.

Motorola EnvisionX (65-inch)

Motorola EnvisionX is one of the select QLED models on this list. And the fantastic price at which the Smart TV will be available during the Big Billion Days sale is unbelievable. From the current retail price of over Rs. 70,000, the Motorola EnvisionX will be available at under Rs 42,000 for the sale period or until stock lasts. The Motorola Smart TV offers 1.07 billion vibrant colours (3840x2160 pixels) with a wide 178-degree viewing angle paired with 24-watt speakers tuned by Dolby. The TV offers four sound modes. It comes with built-in Chromecast and is powered by a MediaTek quad-core processor.

iFFALCON by TCL U62 (43-inch)

Another 43-inch model on our list is the iFFALCON by TCL U62, which comes with an interesting bezel-less design. The iFFALCON by TCL U62 offers an immersive experience thanks to this frameless design. The 4K TV provides vivid colors and a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. Featuring Dolby Audio, the TCL U62 is among the select models that promise excellent sound output. The TV is currently retailing at over Rs 23,000, but it is available at around Rs 18,000 during the Big Billion Days sale.

Hisense A6K (43-inch)

Another 43-inch model on our list is the Hisense A6K. The TV will be available at a never-before price of under Rs 27,000 during the Big Billion Days sale. For comparison, the TV is currently retailing at Rs 29,999. The TV offers advanced features like 4K Resolution AI Upscaler, which can convert low-quality videos to 4K. There are multiple image quality enhancement technologies to elevate the everyday TV viewing experience. Then, there's Dolby Vision and HDR10, along with Dolby Atmos. The Hisense A6K ticks all the right boxes if you want an excellent 43-inch model at this price segment.

Infinix QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart TV (43-inch)

If you're looking for a Smart TV under Rs. 20,000 but do not want to compromise the screen size, then the Infinix QLED Ultra HD 4K model is for you. It packs all the bells and whistles you expect from a high-end TV at a never-before price. The TV features HDR (High Dynamic Range) along with MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology. It also features 4K Upscaler and runs WebOS. For gaming enthusiasts, the TV offers a dedicated Game mode and 20W speakers with Dolby Audio to ensure there's no missing beat. This TV is available at Big Billion Days Price as part of the Sale Price Live construct at Rs.18,999.

Thomson OP MAX (55-inch)

The 55-inch Smart TV sports a frameless design to blend into your living room. The TV size is right for enjoying cricket matches with friends and family. Features like Dolby Digital and DTS TruSurround sound ensure you enjoy every show. It comes with 178-degree viewing angles, and the bright display offers vivid colors. Currently retailing at Rs 32,999, the Thomson OP MAX will be available for around Rs.30,000 during the Big Billion Days Sale.

