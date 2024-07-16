Technology News

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale Deals: Discounts on Echo, Fire TV Stick and More Amazon Products

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will extend a wide range of smart home products at significantly discounted rates.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 July 2024
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale starts on July 20

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will last through July 21
  • A wide range of Amazon smart home products are offered with discounts
  • The customers can avail of additional benefits like bank offers, cashback
Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will start in India on July 20 and will last through July 21. A variety of items will be available at discounted rates, considerably lower than their usual prices. Products like personal electronic items such as smartphones, earphones, tablets and more will be available at lower prices, as well as with some lucrative bank and exchange deals. Some of these offers will also be available on smart home appliances like speakers, streaming devices and more.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale deals on Amazon products

Amazon announced in a press note that a number of its self-branded smart home appliances will be available at significantly discounted rates during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale. People can get Fire TV Stick, Echo smart speakers with Alexa support, and other Alexa smart home combinations with up to 55 percent discount.

Customers can buy the Amazon Echo Pop at the lowest effective price of Rs. 2,449, while the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) can be bought at the lowest effective price of Rs. 3,999. These are currently retailing in the country at Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 8,999, respectively. Offers and deals on the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) can bring down the effective price to Rs. 8,999 during the sale. This is currently priced in the country at Rs. 13,999.

The e-commerce site is also extending offers on combo deals on Amazon smart home products. An Echo Dot (5th Generation) and a Wipro Simple Setup 9W LED Smart Bulb can together be bought at a price of Rs. 4,749, while the combination of an Echo Dot (4th Generation) with clock and a Wipro 9W LED smart colour bulb can be purchased at Rs. 3,749 during the upcoming sale.

People can also get the Echo Pop alongside a Wipro Simple Setup 9W LED Smart Bulb for Rs. 2,749 and the Echo Pop together with an Amazon Smart Plug at Rs. 2,948.

During the sale, customers can also get the Fire TV Stick at the lowest possible price of Rs. 2,199, down 56 percent from its usual price of Rs. 4,499. The Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite can be purchased at the lowest effective price of Rs. 1,999, while the Fire TV Stick 4K can be bought with a 43 percent discount at Rs. 3,999, down from its retail price of Rs. 5,999. Interested buyers can also get smart television with inbuilt Fire TV with discounts of up to 50 percent.

