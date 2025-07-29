Technology News
Meta Smartwatch With Camera to Debut as AI Glasses Companion in September: Report

Meta's purported smartwatch has been reported to carry dual cameras.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2025 09:56 IST
Meta Smartwatch With Camera to Debut as AI Glasses Companion in September: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Luke Chesser

Meta is reported to have abandoned its smartwatch project in 2022

Highlights
  • The smartwatch may be unveiled at Meta Connect in September 2025
  • China's Huaqin Technology is said to be manufacturing the wearable
  • Built-in cameras could enable AI-powered features
Meta Platforms is once again said to have resumed the development of a smartwatch which might have built-in cameras. The project was first reported to have begun in 2021 but was shelved less than a year later as the company prioritised development of other wrist wearables. According to a report, the smartwatch project has been revived and it could be introduced as early as September 2025, arriving as a companion to the Meta AI glasses.

Meta Smartwatch Development

According to a DigiTimes report, Meta has revived its smartwatch project and this development is timed with the Meta Connect conference which takes place between September 17–18 in the US. Huaqin Technology, based in China, is said to be the primary manufacturer of the purported wearable.

While details remain under wraps, the Meta smartwatch could arrive with a built-in camera that would act as a differentiator when put up against the likes of the Apple Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Its inclusion could enable artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

However, the report contradicts itself later on and goes on to say that “it's unclear if the smartwatch will debut at the upcoming Meta Connect event”. This makes the future of the Meta smartwatch uncertain, but it isn't the first time that will have happened.

The project was first reported in 2021, with the smartwatch being codenamed “Milan”. At the time, it was believed to be a watch with a screen that is curved around the edges. The purported Meta smartwatch was said to carry a front-facing camera at the bottom of the display and a physical control button on the right side of the frame.

meta smartwatch prototype bloomberg Meta

Meta's smartwatch prototype which surfaced in 2022
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

 

A few months later, a dual-camera smartwatch being developed by Meta's Reality Labs division surfaced. In a report, we even saw an image showing the front and back of a prototype of the smartwatch, having a 5-megapixel camera and a 10-megapixel camera, respectively. It featured a gold-coloured casing that had two buttons on one side.

However, this project was ultimately shelved in June 2022. Reports suggested that the second camera had caused issues with an in-development feature that would've allowed the wearer to control the smartwatch by converting nerve signals from the wrist into digital commands.

Meta smartwatch, Meta, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Meta AI Glasses, Meta Smart Glasses
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone 17 Pro’s ‘Test Development’ Unit Allegedly Spotted in Public Ahead of September Launch

Meta Smartwatch With Camera to Debut as AI Glasses Companion in September: Report
