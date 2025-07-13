Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals On Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 in India

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is offering discounted deals on several electronics to people with Prime subscription. The sale began midnight on July 12.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 July 2025 11:30 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals On Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 in India

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Watch 5 Active (pictured) is currently available for Rs. 1,899 on Amazon

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 started on midnight July 12
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will end on July 14
  • You can buy smartwatches at discounts of up to 93 percent
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 started at midnight on July 12. This is going to be the e-commerce platform's longest Prime Day sale. In the past years, the US-based company only held its annual Prime Day event for only a day. However this year, users with Prime subscriptions will be able to buy electronics such as washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators, televisions, smartphones, smartwatches, and other wearables during the three-day sale.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Get Top Discounts on Budget Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000

The three-day Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will end on July 14. If you are looking to buy your first budget smartwatch, you can get your hands on one at a discounted price. Apart from providing discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP), Amazon is also offering additional discounts on select credit and debit cards of ICICI Bank and SBI Bank. Moreover, an interested buyer can avail cashback offers of up to 5 percent, if they are Prime members.Smartwatches that were previously priced above Rs. 5,000 have are currently being offered under the price point.

Here we have listed the best deals on smartwatches from various brands under Rs. 5,000 that people with Prime subscriptions can grab before the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 gets over on July 14.

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Noise Twist Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,199 Buy Now
Boat Lunar Discovery Rs. 8,499 Rs. 1,099 Buy Now
Boat Wave Sigma 3 Rs. 8,999 Rs. 1,049 Buy Now
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Rs. 14,999 Rs. 1,099 Buy Now
Fire-Boltt Ring X Rs. 9,999 Rs. 1,299 Buy Now
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Blaze Rs. 12,499 Rs. 1,399 Buy Now
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Rs. 12,499 Rs. 1,199 Buy Now
Redmi Watch 5 Active Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,899 Buy Now
Comments

