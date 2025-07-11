Amazon's Prime Day 2025 sale is set to kick off in a few hours, and the e-commerce platform's annual sale event will let customers buy consumer electronics devices at considerably lower prices. If you're in a hurry, or you're worried that the products in your wishlist might go out of stock, you can actually avail of Prime Day Early deals on several products before the sale begins at 12am (midnight) on July 12. Check your payment information to ensure that you maximise your savings by availing of specific bank discounts. It's also worth noting that you'll need to have an active Amazon Prime membership, as Prime Day is only available to customers with an ongoing subscription.

If you purchase products with an SBI or ICICI Bank credit card during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, you can get an additional discount of up to 10 percent. This discount is applicable over and above the sale price of the product you are looking to purchase. Ahead of the upcoming sale, there are many smartwatches from Apple, OnePlus, Huawei, Polar, Withings, and other brands that are currently available at discounted prices. You can avail of discounts on these products that are part of the Prime Day Early Deals on Amazon.

We've handpicked a list of some of the best smartwatch deals you can avail of during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Top Deals on Popular Smartwatches

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.