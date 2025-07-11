Technology News
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Apple Watch Series 9, Huawei Watch GT 5 Prices Drop With Prime Day Early Deals

Here are the top discounts on popular smartwatch models before the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale begins.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 11 July 2025 17:17 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Apple Watch Series 9, Huawei Watch GT 5 Prices Drop With Prime Day Early Deals

Apple Watch Series 9 is already available at a discounted price on Amazon

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale will begin on Saturday
  • Prime Day Early Deals are already live on the platform
  • Customers need a Prime subscription to access Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale
Amazon's Prime Day 2025 sale is set to kick off in a few hours, and the e-commerce platform's annual sale event will let customers buy consumer electronics devices at considerably lower prices. If you're in a hurry, or you're worried that the products in your wishlist might go out of stock, you can actually avail of Prime Day Early deals on several products before the sale begins at 12am (midnight) on July 12. Check your payment information to ensure that you maximise your savings by availing of specific bank discounts. It's also worth noting that you'll need to have an active Amazon Prime membership, as Prime Day is only available to customers with an ongoing subscription.

If you purchase products with an SBI or ICICI Bank credit card during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, you can get an additional discount of up to 10 percent. This discount is applicable over and above the sale price of the product you are looking to purchase. Ahead of the upcoming sale, there are many smartwatches from Apple, OnePlus, Huawei, Polar, Withings, and other brands that are currently available at discounted prices. You can avail of discounts on these products that are part of the Prime Day Early Deals on Amazon.

We've handpicked a list of some of the best smartwatch deals you can avail of during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Top Deals on Popular Smartwatches

Model List Price Sale Price
OnePlus Watch 2 Rs. 27,999 Rs. 15,999
Huawei Watch GT 5 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 15,999
Apple Watch Series 9 Rs. 44,900 Rs. 37,099
Polar Vantage V3 Rs. 61,999 Rs. 52,699
Withings ScanWatch Nova Rs. 49,999 Rs. 42,499
Polar Pacer Rs. 27,499 Rs. 20,624
OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus Watch 2

Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2 review
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Sony Announces Limited-Edition Ghost of Yotei PS5 Bundles, Accessories

