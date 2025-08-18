Apple is reportedly working on a redesigned smartwatch model that could launch in 2026. This Apple Watch model is said to feature a new design with a fresh exterior. However, the highlight is that the smartwatch might come with double the onboard sensors that track a wearer's heart rate, steps, exercises, and other health markers. The Cupertino-based tech giant is already expected to launch its Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 in September, alongside the iPhone 17-series.

Apple Could Equip 2026 Apple Watch Models With Twice as Many Sensors

According to a DigiTimes report, the 2026 Apple Watch model could ship with a major exterior redesign, along with “double the number of sensors” and enhanced power efficiency. The underside of the rumoured smartwatch, which faces a user's wrist, will come with a larger glass element, housing eight sensors arranged in a ring pattern visible to the wearer. These sensors allow the wearable to track a wearer's health metrics, such as heart rate, blood-oxygen, cardiovascular rhythm, steps, menstrual cycles of women.

Apple has yet to confirm the launch of the rumoured smartwatch, so it is hard to ascertain whether the Apple Watch Series 12 or the Watch Ultra-series will get these supposed upgrades. However, the report does highlight that the design and sensors update will come with a high-end Apple Watch model, which could likely be the Watch Ultra-series. The company is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Watch Ultra 3 next month, along with the iPhone 17-series.

According to a report from December 2024, the alleged Apple Watch Ultra 3 will come with support for satellite messaging, allowing wearers to send text messages via Global Star's satellites even if it is not connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular network. On top of this, the 2025 Apple Watch model is said to feature blood pressure monitoring. The tech giant is also working on a sleep apnoea detector.

The company's current flagship Ultra-series smartwatch is the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which was launched in September 2023. Since its debut, the Cupertino company has not upgraded the smartwatch, only bringing a new colour option in September 2024. Hence, the upcoming Watch Ultra 3, and the 2026 Apple Watch models could be good news for Apple fanboys.