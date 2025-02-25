Earlier this week, Samsung announced that the Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G will be unveiled in India soon. While an exact launch date has yet to be confirmed, the company has now dropped a new teaser suggesting the imminent launch of the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 handsets. Although the official teaser does not confirm the monikers, it hints at the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 successors. Some design elements and expected OS details of the purported handsets were also teased.

Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch

Samsung has hinted at the launch of the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 in a video teaser on X. The monikers of the purported handsets were not confirmed but the repetitive "Awesome" tagline suggests that the expected phones are the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 successors.

Awesome is evolving. Awesome is going beyond. Awesome is now smarter. Get ready for a new era. Coming soon. #AwesomeGalaxyA #Samsung pic.twitter.com/Pvn9Kyrw2v — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 24, 2025

The teaser claims that the upcoming Samsung smartphones will come with support for six years of OS updates. The Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 are expected to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7. The video further teases the middle frame of the upcoming handsets where we see the edge of the Key Island that holds the power button and the volume rocker. We can expect to learn more about the handsets soon.

Previous leaks suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 may arrive in India in March. The phones' support pages were also spotted earlier. The Samsung Galaxy A56 is expected to get an Exynos 1580 SoC, while the Galaxy A36 may carry a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC or a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. They are expected to support 45W wired fast charging.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A56 may get a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor. The phone will likely also have a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A36 is tipped to have the same front and main camera alongside a 5-megapixel macro sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.