Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased; May Offer 6 Years of OS Updates

Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 are tipped to launch in India in March.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 February 2025 11:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased; May Offer 6 Years of OS Updates

Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 (pictured) were launched in India in March 2024

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 may ship with One UI 7
  • They are expected to get 50-megapixel triple rear camera units
  • They Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 are said to support 45W fast charging
Advertisement

Earlier this week, Samsung announced that the Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G will be unveiled in India soon. While an exact launch date has yet to be confirmed, the company has now dropped a new teaser suggesting the imminent launch of the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 handsets. Although the official teaser does not confirm the monikers, it hints at the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 successors. Some design elements and expected OS details of the purported handsets were also teased.

Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch

Samsung has hinted at the launch of the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 in a video teaser on X. The monikers of the purported handsets were not confirmed but the repetitive "Awesome" tagline suggests that the expected phones are the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 successors.

The teaser claims that the upcoming Samsung smartphones will come with support for six years of OS updates. The Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 are expected to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7. The video further teases the middle frame of the upcoming handsets where we see the edge of the Key Island that holds the power button and the volume rocker. We can expect to learn more about the handsets soon.

Previous leaks suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 may arrive in India in March. The phones' support pages were also spotted earlier. The Samsung Galaxy A56 is expected to get an Exynos 1580 SoC, while the Galaxy A36 may carry a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC or a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. They are expected to support 45W wired fast charging.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A56 may get a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor. The phone will likely also have a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A36 is tipped to have the same front and main camera alongside a 5-megapixel macro sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Reliable battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Bloatware installed after software updates
  • Opts you in to Glance after updates
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A36, Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung Galaxy A36 India Launch, Samsung Galaxy A56 India Launch, Samsung Galaxy A36 features, Samsung Galaxy A56 features, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Offers Clear Look at Design Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased; May Offer 6 Years of OS Updates
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch
  2. Apple Wants iPhone 17 Series to Replace Standalone Vlogging Cameras
  3. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased
  4. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch
  5. Airtel Users to Get Apple TV+ and Apple Music With Postpaid, Wi-Fi Plans
  6. Apple's MacBook Air M4 Could Launch Soon With These Upgrades
  7. Reliance Jio's New Rs. 195 Plan Bundles Free JioHotstar, Cricket Data Pack
  8. Apple Reportedly Begins iPhone 16e Assembly in India for Sale and Export
  9. Vivo V50 Review: Fancy Design Backed by Big Battery Life
  10. Qualcomm Snapdragon X Chipset for Budget Copilot+ PCs Unveiled in India
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Air M4 Said to Launch Soon in 13-Inch and 15-Inch Display Options
  2. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased; May Offer 6 Years of OS Updates
  3. Google Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Offers Clear Look at Design Ahead of Launch
  4. Realme 14 Pro Series Global Launch Confirmed at MWC Barcelona; ‘Ultra’ Model Reportedly Teased
  5. iPhone 17 Pro Models May Reportedly Offer Improved Video Recording Capabilities
  6. India PC Shipments Surged 3.8 Percent YoY in 2024, HP Lead the Way, Acer Saw Highest Growth: IDC
  7. Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks Online as Physical Copies Sell Ahead of Launch
  8. Binance Square Adds New 'Trader Profiles' Feature for Experienced Traders to Share Market Insights, Earn Badges
  9. Apple Reportedly Plans to Integrate Its In-House 5G Cellular Modem With Main Chipset
  10. Boat Tag With Google’s Find My Device Network Support Launched in India: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »