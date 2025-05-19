Acer has unveiled the Acer FreeSense Ring at Computex 2025 conference in Taipei. Acer's first-ever health-tracking smart ring comes in two different colour options and seven sizes. The Acer FreeSense Ring features a Titanium alloy build and is equipped with multiple biometric sensors to monitor heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen levels, and sleep patterns. It leverages AI to process health and fitness metrics via a companion app, delivering personalised wellness insights and recommendations. The wearable has an IP68-rated build and is certified for 5 ATM water resistance.

While Acer has not revealed the pricing or sale details of the Acer FreeSense Ring, it has confirmed that there will be no extra subscription charges. It will be available in Black and Rose Gold colour options. The former has a matt finish while the latter features a gloss shade. It is likely to compete against the likes of Oura Ring 4 and Samsung Galaxy Ring in the market.

Acer FreeSense Ring Specifications

Acer FreeSense Ring comes in seven sizes, ranging from seven to 13. The base variant weighs 2 grams and measures 2.6mm in thickness, while the 13 size variant weighs 3 grams and is 8mm in thickness.

Like the Galaxy Ring, Acer's smart ring has a lightweight Titanium alloy build. It has vacuum plating and PVD coating. It offers an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. With a 5ATM rating, the wearable is claimed to endure water pressure at depths of up to 50 meters.

Similar to other leading smart rings, the Acer FreeSense Ring offers advanced biometric sensing to support everyday health monitoring. It tracks different health metrics such as heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen levels, and sleep quality. Wearers can access and analyse the data points through a companion mobile app.

The app generates personalised wellness insights and provides suggestions. The wearable offers sleep stage analysis to give insights about the different stages of sleep that users go through. Acer states that it will provide AI-powered insights and suggestions at no extra subscription cost to users.