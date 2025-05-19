Technology News
Realme P3 5G Series to Receive a Limited Period Discount in India: Offers, Availability

Realme P3 series handsets were unveiled earlier this year in February and March, and the lineup includes a base, a Pro, an Ultra and a P3x variant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 May 2025 17:18 IST
Realme P3 5G Series to Receive a Limited Period Discount in India: Offers, Availability

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P3 series handsets were unveiled in India in February and March this year

Highlights
  • Realme P3 Ultra 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset
  • The Ultra and Pro variants carry 6,000mAh batteries with 80W charging
  • The Realme P3 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
Realme P3 5G series was unveiled in India earlier this year. The base and Ultra variants were launched in the country in March, while the Pro and P3x handsets were introduced in February this year. In an upcoming summer sale campaign, the company is extending lucrative discount offers on the P3 lineup of smartphones. The offers are inclusive of bank discounts and coupons. For a limited period, the Realme P3 series will be available in India at a lower rate over its existing prices. 

Realme P3 5G Series Limited Period Discount in India

Realme confirmed in a press release that the Realme P3 Pro 5G will be available in India with a Rs. 4,000 discount alongside a six-month no-cost EMI option. The 8GB+128GB, the 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB options will be priced at Rs. 19,999, Rs. 20,999, and Rs. 22,999, respectively. 

At launch, the Realme P3 Pro 5G cost Rs. 23,999, Rs. 24,999, and Rs. 26,999, respectively. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, a 6.83-inch 1.5K quad curved AMOLED screen and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. 

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G will come with up to Rs. 3,000 discount, including a Rs. 2,000 price offer, and a Rs. 1,000 Coupon. It can be purchased for as low as Rs. 23,999, Rs. 24,999, and Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB configurations, respectively. These variants launched at Rs. 26,999, Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 29,999, respectively. The handset can be purchased with a 12-month no-cost EMI option as well.

The Ultra variant of the P3 5G series sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K quad-curved screen. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset and similar battery, charging, as well as main and front cameras as the Pro version. 

Realme P3 5G and the Realme P3x 5G variants will be offered with up to Rs. 2,000 discount, including Rs. 1,000 price offer and Rs. 1,000 bank offer. Down from Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999 launch price for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB options, the Realme P3x 5G can be effectively purchased at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

Meanwhile, the 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB versions of the vanilla Realme P3 5G can be purchased for the lowest effective prices of Rs. 14,999, Rs. 15,999, and Rs. 17,999. The variants were launched at Rs. 16,999, Rs. 17,999, and Rs. 19,999, respectively.

Notably, the discount offers will be valid in the country from May 20 to May 23. Customers can enjoy the benefits by purchasing the Realme P3 series handsets from Flipkart, the Realme India website and select offline retail stores. 

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Realme P3 5G Series, Realme P3 5G, Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3 Ultra 5G, Realme P3x 5G, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Google I/O 2025: From AI to Android XR, Here's What to Expect From Google's Annual Developer Conference on May 20

Realme P3 5G Series to Receive a Limited Period Discount in India: Offers, Availability
