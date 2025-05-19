Realme P3 5G series was unveiled in India earlier this year. The base and Ultra variants were launched in the country in March, while the Pro and P3x handsets were introduced in February this year. In an upcoming summer sale campaign, the company is extending lucrative discount offers on the P3 lineup of smartphones. The offers are inclusive of bank discounts and coupons. For a limited period, the Realme P3 series will be available in India at a lower rate over its existing prices.

Realme P3 5G Series Limited Period Discount in India

Realme confirmed in a press release that the Realme P3 Pro 5G will be available in India with a Rs. 4,000 discount alongside a six-month no-cost EMI option. The 8GB+128GB, the 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB options will be priced at Rs. 19,999, Rs. 20,999, and Rs. 22,999, respectively.

At launch, the Realme P3 Pro 5G cost Rs. 23,999, Rs. 24,999, and Rs. 26,999, respectively. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, a 6.83-inch 1.5K quad curved AMOLED screen and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G will come with up to Rs. 3,000 discount, including a Rs. 2,000 price offer, and a Rs. 1,000 Coupon. It can be purchased for as low as Rs. 23,999, Rs. 24,999, and Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB configurations, respectively. These variants launched at Rs. 26,999, Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 29,999, respectively. The handset can be purchased with a 12-month no-cost EMI option as well.

The Ultra variant of the P3 5G series sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K quad-curved screen. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset and similar battery, charging, as well as main and front cameras as the Pro version.

Realme P3 5G and the Realme P3x 5G variants will be offered with up to Rs. 2,000 discount, including Rs. 1,000 price offer and Rs. 1,000 bank offer. Down from Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999 launch price for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB options, the Realme P3x 5G can be effectively purchased at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

Meanwhile, the 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB versions of the vanilla Realme P3 5G can be purchased for the lowest effective prices of Rs. 14,999, Rs. 15,999, and Rs. 17,999. The variants were launched at Rs. 16,999, Rs. 17,999, and Rs. 19,999, respectively.

Notably, the discount offers will be valid in the country from May 20 to May 23. Customers can enjoy the benefits by purchasing the Realme P3 series handsets from Flipkart, the Realme India website and select offline retail stores.