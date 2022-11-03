Technology News
Amazfit Band 7 With 28 Days of Battery Life to Launch in India Soon: All Details

Amazfit Band 7 comes with a 1.47-inch HD AMOLED display.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 3 November 2022 15:50 IST
Amazfit Band 7 With 28 Days of Battery Life to Launch in India Soon: All Details

The Band 7 from Amazfit comes with a 1.47-inch HD AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Amazfit Band 7 offers a 24/7 heart rate monitor
  • The wearable supports more than 50 watch faces
  • Amazfit Band 7 comes with a water-resistant rating of 5 ATM

Amazfit Band 7 is heading towards its launch in India. The smartwatch had its global launch in July this year. The wearable from Amazfit comes with a 1.47-inch HD AMOLED display, 24/7 heart rate and blood-oxygen monitor, inbuilt Amazon Alexa, and more. The wearable is claimed to deliver up to 18 days of battery life with typical usage and up to 28 days with battery saver mode. The Amazfit Band 7 also features 120 sports modes. The Band 7 comes with a water-resistant rating of 5 ATM.

Amazfit Band 7 price in India

The price of the Amazfit Band 7 in India has not been revealed by the company yet. But ahead of its launch in India, a microsite dedicated to the smartwatch has gone live on Amazon India. The Amazfit Band 7 global price has been set at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,650)

The Amazfit Band 7 will come in Beige, Black, Blue, Green, Orange, and Pink colours.

Amazfit Band 7 specifications

The Band 7 from Amazfit comes with a 1.47-inch HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 198 x 368 pixels and a pixel density of 282 PPI. The smartwatch also comes with Zepp OS. The Band 7 is said to have up to 18 days of battery life with typical use. The company also claims that the wearable can offer up to 28 days of battery life when battery saver mode is enabled. The wearable features more than 50 watch faces along with 8 customisable faces. Additionally, it also comes with 120 sports modes.

The Amazfit Band 7 offers a 24/7 heart rate monitor, SPO2 monitor, stress monitor, stress tracker, and a menstrual cycle tracker as well. These features also send an alert to user when the health data drops abnormally low or jumps high.

The Band 7 from Amazfit can be paired with both Android and iOS devices via Bluetooth. The wearable can be connected to devices running Android 7.0 and above or Apple phones running iOS 12.0 and later. Furthermore, it has inbuilt Amazon Alexa voice assistance support.

As mentioned earlier, the Amazfit Band 7 comes with a water-resistant rating of 5 ATM and weighs 28g.

Further reading: Amazfit, Amazfit Band 7, Amazfit Band 7 price, Amazfit Band 7 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
