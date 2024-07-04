Zepp Health, the parent company of Amazfit, announced the launch of Zepp OS 4 on Tuesday. The new operating system for its smartwatches comes with the integration of OpenAI's latest artificial intelligence (AI) model GPT-4o and offers multiple new features. The company claims the supported Amazfit wearables will get voice command capabilities, new personalised wellness features, and better messaging and Bluetooth integration. Currently, the Zepp OS 4 has been rolled out for the Amazfit Balance and Amazfit Active smartwatches. Support for the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra, Falcon and Cheetah series will be added later this year.

In a newsroom post, Zepp Health announced the fourth major update to the Zepp OS and revealed the new features it would offer to supported devices. The company highlighted that the GPT-4o integration was aimed at improving the functionality of Amazfit smartwatches and offering more useful responses. There is a focus on personalised wellness solutions as well.

One of the key highlights of the new operating system is the addition of voice commands to Zepp Flow. The primary interface of the Zepp OS will allow users to control the device with natural language interactions. Users can manage settings, reply to messages from apps such as WhatsApp, and initiate Bluetooth phone calls just by speaking the command. Notably, WhatsApp integration is only available on Android for now. The company said iOS support will be added later this year.

Zepp OS 4 can also use AI capabilities from GPT-4o to respond to the user verbally, eliminating the need to read written replies on the display. Currently, the OS supports English and German languages, however, the company said it will add support for French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese languages later this month.

Two more interesting features have been shipped with the Zepp OS 4. First is improved Bluetooth capabilities, which allow users to control compatible devices such as speakers, cycling meters, and even GoPro cameras directly from the smartwatch. Various new mini apps have also been added to the app store. These mini apps are geared towards assisting users while engaging in outdoor activities and playing sports.

Finally, the AI capabilities of GPT-4o have been used to personalise wellness solutions. Zepp Aura can now support AI-driven sleep guidance and Zepp Coach can offer real-time fitness coaching. The company said newer capabilities in the Zepp Health ecosystem will be added regularly.

