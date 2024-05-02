Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 started in India on May 2.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series (pictured) was unveiled in August 2021

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 has started in India where the e-commerce platform is offering a wide range of items at lowered prices. The sale, coinciding with Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale, started on May 2 and will last till May 7. We have already talked about some of the best deals you can get on smart TVs, laptops, monitors, smartphones and more. Following, we bring you a list of smartwatches under Rs. 20,000 which you can buy during the sale at considerably lower prices than their usual prices.

Some customers can get the listed products at a lower price than the sale price if they are eligible for additional benefits that Amazon is offering. Some of those benefits include cashback on some payment methods, exchange on certain items and bank offers on select bank cards. Some buyers, to ensure ease of payment, can also choose no-cost EMI options listed on the respective Amazon product pages. 

You can also check out the list of budget smartwatches you can grab in this sale here.

Best smartwatch deals under Rs. 5,000 during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Product Name MRP Sale Price
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm LTE Rs. 34,999 Rs. 17,943
Amazfit GTS 4 Rs. 23,999 Rs. 16,999
Fitbit Versa 4 Rs. 20,499 Rs. 16,999
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Bluetooth Rs. 34,999 Rs. 15,999
Titan Traveller Rs. 18,995 Rs. 12,995
Fossil Gen 6 44mm Rs. 24,995 Rs. 12,498
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Bluetooth Rs. 37,999 Rs. 11,349
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Bluetooth Rs. 26,999 Rs. 10,999
Amazfit T-Rex Pro Rs. 17,999 Rs. 10,999
Amazfit Active Edge Rs. 19,999 Rs. 10,999
Fitbit Versa 4

Fitbit Versa 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good looks, sharp screen
  • Alexa support, on-wrist calls
  • Good step and sleep tracking
  • Excellent app and fitness data analysis
  • Six months of Premium subscription free with the purchase
  • Bad
  • Unreliable heart rate tracking
  • Average battery life
  • A bit expensive on the whole
Read detailed Fitbit Versa 4 review
Strap Material Rubber
Dial Shape Square
Ideal For Unisex
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Snappy UI
  • Accurate step and distance tracking
  • SpO2 and body composition tracking
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Only Bixby assistant
  • Expensive
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) review
Strap Colour Black, Silver
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
