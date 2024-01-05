Technology News

Apple Vision Pro Safari Browsing Interface With Multitasking, 3D Object Support Leaks Ahead of Launch

Safari on the Apple Vision Pro will also allow you to interact with and manipulate 3D objects, a leaked video shows.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 January 2024 12:36 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Thee leaked Safari demo shows a browser interface similar to the one showed by the company (pictured)

Highlights
  • Apple Vision Pro is expected to debut by the end of February
  • A video of the Safari browser running on the Vision Pro has leaked online
  • The Apple Vision Pro costs $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh)
Apple is expected to launch its first wearable spatial computer — the Apple Vision Pro — in the coming weeks and details of the company's mixed reality headset have begun to surface online. Ahead of the arrival of the Vision Pro, a user on X (formerly known as Twitter) recently leaked visuals of Apple's Safari web browser running on the headset. The ability to resize and arrange browser windows or interact with and view 3D objects is also shown in the leaked demo.

X user M1 (@M1Astra) recently leaked a demo of Safari running on the Apple Vision Pro, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the company's first wearable mixed reality headset. While Safari — and other web browsers on personal computers — display websites that are stacked on top of each other, accessible via tabs, the Vision Pro will allow you to view tabs in a 3D space.

The leaked video, which has since been taken down by X in response to a copyright-related takedown request, is still accessible via the user's Discord channel. It shows how the Vision Pro displays smooth animations when switching between up to five tabs, and the names of the websites are displayed under each tab. You can also expand a window and visionOS — the operating system that runs on the Vision Pro — will show you all of your tabs at a glance.

Another feature shown off in the leaked Apple Vision Pro demo is the ability to interact with 3D objects in Safari. While Apple already allows users to place objects around them virtually on their phone's screen using augmented reality (AR) on an iPhone, the Vision Pro will let you interact with 3D objects in Safari in a 360-degree view, even resizing it to get a better look at the object.

When it unveiled the Apple Vision Pro last year, the company only mentioned an "early 2024" launch timeline for the headset. Recent reports indicate that the company's production is on track for the headset to go on sale in the US by the end of February. Since the headset was revealed at WWDC, Telegram Co-Founder Pavel Durov also teased the design of the app on the Vision Pro.

The Apple Vision Pro is a pricy device — it costs $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh) for the headset, while customers who require Zeiss prescription optical inserts will have to spend more money to use the headset. The Vision Pro will be available in the US at launch and will reportedly make its way to other markets over the course of the year, but there's no word from the company on which regions it will arrive in.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, Vision Pro apps, Safari, Apple, Mixed Reality, Augmented Reality
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
