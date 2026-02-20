Technology News
Theatre: The Myth of Reality OTT Release: Where to Watch Kerala Film Critics Award-Winning Movie Online?

Theatre: The Myth of Reality is a Malayalam mystery drama about two women whose secluded life changes after a sudden incident.

Updated: 20 February 2026 13:27 IST
Theatre: The Myth of Reality OTT Release: Where to Watch Kerala Film Critics Award-Winning Movie Online?

Photo Credit: Manorama Max

The movie is all set to be released on Manorama Max today

  • Streaming on Manorama Max from February 20, 2026
  • Stars Rima Kallingal in a powerful lead role
  • Explores superstition, myths, and modern reality
Theatre: The Myth of Reality is not an ordinary thriller; it is an oddball, contemplative, and poetic trip that haunts well beyond curtain time. The movie quietly explores the porous line between faith and fact, where myths, terrors, and life itself intersect in murky, baffling ways. The result is a pensive film that is both amusing and moving. While it touches on Kerala's death rites and abundant superstitions, it also speaks to how modern society reacts to the unknown. The narrative is intimate, vivid, and psychological to its core.

When and Where to Watch Theatre – The Myth of Reality

The movie is all set to be released on Manorama Max beginning today. It can be watched with English subtitles, and it opens the film up to an audience of more than just Malayalam speakers.

Trailer and Plot of Theatre – The Myth of Reality

The story centres on Meera and her mother, leading a constrained life on a lonely island. Their tranquil life gets disturbed, and an incident creates a myth amongst them. Mythology and society story are explored in this one – a fine line between reality and fiction, that is.

Cast and Crew of Theatre – The Myth of Reality

The critically acclaimed Malayalam film Theatre: The Myth of Reality is written and directed by Sajin Baabu. The movie features Rima Kallingal and Sarasa Balussery in the leading roles as a daughter and mother living on a secluded island governed by myth. They are supported by a cast including Ashwathy, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Dain Davis, and Pramod Veliyanad.

Produced by Anjana Philip and Philip Zacharia under the Anjana Talkies banner, the film features cinematography by Syamaprakash M. S. and a musical score by Saeed Abbas.

Reception of Theatre – The Myth of Reality

The film was presented in the Eurasian Bridge Competition section at the festival and has an 8.5/10 from IMDb, which counts it down for its artful, symbolist storytelling.

 

Manorama Max, IMDb, OTT
