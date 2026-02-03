Technology News
Best Smartwatches Under Rs 15,000 in India: Huawei Watch Fit 4, OnePlus Watch 2, Amazfit Balance and More

Today’s options balance style, performance, and health tracking for everyday use.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 February 2026 18:49 IST
Best Smartwatches Under Rs 15,000 in India: Huawei Watch Fit 4, OnePlus Watch 2, Amazfit Balance and More

Best Smartwatches Under Rs 15,000: OnePlus Watch 2 can be bought at Rs 14,999

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch 2 brings Wear OS with strong durability and fast charging
  • Huawei Watch Fit 4 offers a large AMOLED display and GPS tracking
  • Galaxy Watch 6 Classic adds advanced health tracking with a premium build
Choosing a smartwatch under Rs. 15,000 in India no longer means settling for basic features or dated designs. Today's options in this segment offer a strong mix of style, performance, and health-focused tools, making them suitable for both everyday use and fitness tracking. From accurate heart rate and sleep monitoring to sharp AMOLED displays and reliable battery life, budget-friendly smartwatches have come a long way. 

Best Smartwatches Under Rs 15,000 in India

In this feature, we take a closer look at some of the most compelling picks you can buy right now, including the Amazfit Active 2, Huawei Watch Fit 4, OnePlus Watch 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and Amazfit Balance. Each of these models brings something unique to the table, whether it's premium build quality, advanced wellness features, or a refined software experience, helping you find the best smartwatch that fits your needs without stretching your budget.

It's worth noting that some of these products, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and the OnePlus Watch 2 are listed at much higher prices on their relevant websites, but these wearables are usually available with discounts that bring their prices under the Rs. 15,000 mark. 

Amazfit Active 2

The Amazfit Active 2 comes with a 1.32-inch round display offering a 466 x 466 resolution, 353ppi pixel density, and peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits, complemented by two physical navigation buttons. It supports 164 activity modes and delivers extensive health monitoring via the BioTracker 6.0 sensor, covering heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, and menstrual cycle tracking.amazfit active 2 amazfit inline amazfit active 2

The smartwatch enables Bluetooth calling, smart notifications, camera and music controls, AI-powered Zepp Flow voice commands, Android message replies, and GPS navigation with offline maps. It carries a 5ATM water resistance rating, connects over Bluetooth 5.2, and is powered by a 270mAh battery claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 1.32-inch AMOLED, 466 × 466, 353ppi, 2,000 nits
  • Controls: Two physical buttons
  • Health: BioTracker 6.0, heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, cycle tracking
  • Fitness: 164 workout modes, Zepp Coach plans
  • GPS: 5 satellite systems, offline maps, turn-by-turn navigation
  • Smart features: Bluetooth calling, notifications, AI voice control
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, BLE
  • Water resistance: 5ATM
  • Battery: 270mAh, up to 10 days typical, 5 days heavy use
  • Weight: 29.5g (standard), 31.65g (premium)

Amazfit Active 2 Price in India

Presently, you can buy the Amazfit Active 2 for Rs. 11,999 in India.

Huawei Watch Fit 4

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 comes with a 1.82-inch rectangular AMOLED screen offering a 480 x 408 resolution and peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits, enclosed in an aluminium alloy body with a rotating crown and a side button. It carries a 5ATM water resistance rating and provides health tracking features such as heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep monitoring.huawei watch fit 4 huawei inline Huawei Watch Fit 4

The smartwatch supports Huawei's Sunflower Positioning System for GPS and water sports tracking, along with Bluetooth calling, music control, and remote camera shutter functions. It works with both Android and iOS devices, while Huawei claims up to 10 days of battery life with light use, seven days under typical conditions, and about four days with Always-On Display enabled.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 1.82-inch AMOLED, 480 × 408
  • Brightness: Up to 2,000 nits
  • Build: Aluminium alloy case
  • Controls: Rotating crown, side button
  • Water resistance: 5ATM
  • Health: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking
  • GPS: Sunflower Positioning System, water sports tracking
  • Smart features: Bluetooth calling, music and camera control
  • Compatibility: Android and iOS
  • Battery life (claimed): Up to 10 days, 7 days typical, 4 days with AOD

Huawei Watch Fit 4 Price in India

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 is available for purchase in the country for Rs. 12,999.

OnePlus Watch 2

The OnePlus Watch 2 features a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and sapphire crystal protection. It is powered by a dual-chip setup with a Snapdragon W5 SoC and a BES2700 chipset, allowing users to switch between Wear OS 4 and RTOS, and comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.oneplus Watch 2 gadgets 360 inline OnePlus Watch 2

The smartwatch offers military-grade durability with a stainless steel body, 5ATM and IP68 ratings, comprehensive health tracking, dual-band GPS, and multiple sports modes. OnePlus claims up to 12 days of battery life with a 500mAh battery and 7.5W fast charging.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466 × 466, 60Hz, sapphire glass
  • Chipsets: Snapdragon W5 + BES2700
  • OS: Wear OS 4 and RTOS
  • Memory: 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • Battery: 500mAh, 7.5W VOOC fast charging
  • Battery life: Up to 12 days (Power Saver), 100 hours (Smart Mode)
  • Health: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress
  • Sports: 11+ pro modes, 100+ activities
  • Build: Stainless steel, MIL-STD-810H
  • Durability: 5ATM, IP68
  • Connectivity: Dual-band GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB-C
  • Size & weight: 47 × 46.6 × 12.1mm, 49g

OnePlus Watch 2 Price in India

In India, the OnePlus Watch 2 can be bought at Rs. 14,999.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is powered by Samsung's Exynos W930 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, and features a Sapphire Crystal AMOLED display with Always-On Display support. It is available in 43mm and 47mm sizes, offering 1.3-inch and 1.5-inch screens, respectively. The smartwatch includes heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking, along with sleep coaching, personalised fitness guidance, and custom heart rate zones.samsung galaxy Watch 6 classic inline galaxy watch 6 classic

It also supports AFib detection, blood pressure monitoring, and menstrual cycle tracking. Samsung claims up to 40 hours of battery life, and the watch runs Wear OS-based One UI 5 Watch with wireless fast charging, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, and 5ATM plus IP68 durability ratings.

Key Specifications

  • Sizes: 43mm (1.3-inch), 47mm (1.5-inch)
  • Display: Sapphire Crystal AMOLED, Always-On Display
  • Chipset: Exynos W930
  • Memory: 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
  • OS: Wear OS with One UI 5 Watch
  • Health: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep coaching, AFib, BP, cycle tracking
  • Fitness: Personalised coaching, heart rate zones
  • Battery: 300mAh (43mm), 400mAh (47mm), up to 40 hours
  • Charging: Wireless fast charging
  • Connectivity: LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
  • Durability: 5ATM, IP68

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Price in India

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm variant can be purchased in India for Rs. 14,999.

Amazfit Balance

The Amazfit Balance builds on the company's GTR and GTS lineup with a strong focus on health, fitness, and everyday usability. It features a 46mm aluminium alloy case with a slim, lightweight design and a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with a 480 x 480 resolution and anti-glare protection.amazfit balance Amazfit inline amazfit balance

The smartwatch offers continuous heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, and body composition tracking, along with dual-band GPS, offline maps, and support for six satellite systems. It runs Zepp OS 3.0 and includes Zepp Flow AI voice assistance, NFC-based Zepp Pay, built-in microphone and speaker, and dual X-axis motors. Amazfit claims up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 1.5-inch AMOLED, 480 × 480, 323ppi
  • Build: Aluminium alloy frame, polymer back, 5ATM
  • Battery: 475mAh, up to 14 days, magnetic charging
  • Health: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, BIA, readiness
  • Sensors: Accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, barometer, light, temperature
  • GPS: Dual-band, 6 satellite systems, offline maps
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, NFC
  • Smart features: Zepp OS 3.0, Zepp Flow AI voice control, Zepp Pay
  • Audio: Built-in speaker and microphone
  • Buttons: 2 including crown
  • Weight: 35g (without strap)
  • Dimensions: 46 × 46 × 10.6mm

Amazfit Balance Price in India

Currently, the 46mm version of the Amazfit Balance is available for purchase in India at Rs. 14,999.

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Can also record short naps
  • Bad
  • Only comes in one size
  • Limited strap options
  • Watch faces need an overhaul
  • Thick display bezel
Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2 review
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Premium design, good build quality
  • Rotating bezel works well
  • Personalised workout experience
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Good software and apps
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • ECG, blood pressure monitoring don't work in India
  • Camera controller app exclusive to Samsung phones
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review
Display Size 43mm
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
