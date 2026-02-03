Today’s options balance style, performance, and health tracking for everyday use.
Choosing a smartwatch under Rs. 15,000 in India no longer means settling for basic features or dated designs. Today's options in this segment offer a strong mix of style, performance, and health-focused tools, making them suitable for both everyday use and fitness tracking. From accurate heart rate and sleep monitoring to sharp AMOLED displays and reliable battery life, budget-friendly smartwatches have come a long way.
In this feature, we take a closer look at some of the most compelling picks you can buy right now, including the Amazfit Active 2, Huawei Watch Fit 4, OnePlus Watch 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and Amazfit Balance. Each of these models brings something unique to the table, whether it's premium build quality, advanced wellness features, or a refined software experience, helping you find the best smartwatch that fits your needs without stretching your budget.
It's worth noting that some of these products, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and the OnePlus Watch 2 are listed at much higher prices on their relevant websites, but these wearables are usually available with discounts that bring their prices under the Rs. 15,000 mark.
The Amazfit Active 2 comes with a 1.32-inch round display offering a 466 x 466 resolution, 353ppi pixel density, and peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits, complemented by two physical navigation buttons. It supports 164 activity modes and delivers extensive health monitoring via the BioTracker 6.0 sensor, covering heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, and menstrual cycle tracking.
The smartwatch enables Bluetooth calling, smart notifications, camera and music controls, AI-powered Zepp Flow voice commands, Android message replies, and GPS navigation with offline maps. It carries a 5ATM water resistance rating, connects over Bluetooth 5.2, and is powered by a 270mAh battery claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge.
Presently, you can buy the Amazfit Active 2 for Rs. 11,999 in India.
The Huawei Watch Fit 4 comes with a 1.82-inch rectangular AMOLED screen offering a 480 x 408 resolution and peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits, enclosed in an aluminium alloy body with a rotating crown and a side button. It carries a 5ATM water resistance rating and provides health tracking features such as heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep monitoring.
The smartwatch supports Huawei's Sunflower Positioning System for GPS and water sports tracking, along with Bluetooth calling, music control, and remote camera shutter functions. It works with both Android and iOS devices, while Huawei claims up to 10 days of battery life with light use, seven days under typical conditions, and about four days with Always-On Display enabled.
The Huawei Watch Fit 4 is available for purchase in the country for Rs. 12,999.
The OnePlus Watch 2 features a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and sapphire crystal protection. It is powered by a dual-chip setup with a Snapdragon W5 SoC and a BES2700 chipset, allowing users to switch between Wear OS 4 and RTOS, and comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The smartwatch offers military-grade durability with a stainless steel body, 5ATM and IP68 ratings, comprehensive health tracking, dual-band GPS, and multiple sports modes. OnePlus claims up to 12 days of battery life with a 500mAh battery and 7.5W fast charging.
In India, the OnePlus Watch 2 can be bought at Rs. 14,999.
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is powered by Samsung's Exynos W930 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, and features a Sapphire Crystal AMOLED display with Always-On Display support. It is available in 43mm and 47mm sizes, offering 1.3-inch and 1.5-inch screens, respectively. The smartwatch includes heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking, along with sleep coaching, personalised fitness guidance, and custom heart rate zones.
It also supports AFib detection, blood pressure monitoring, and menstrual cycle tracking. Samsung claims up to 40 hours of battery life, and the watch runs Wear OS-based One UI 5 Watch with wireless fast charging, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, and 5ATM plus IP68 durability ratings.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm variant can be purchased in India for Rs. 14,999.
The Amazfit Balance builds on the company's GTR and GTS lineup with a strong focus on health, fitness, and everyday usability. It features a 46mm aluminium alloy case with a slim, lightweight design and a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with a 480 x 480 resolution and anti-glare protection.
The smartwatch offers continuous heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, and body composition tracking, along with dual-band GPS, offline maps, and support for six satellite systems. It runs Zepp OS 3.0 and includes Zepp Flow AI voice assistance, NFC-based Zepp Pay, built-in microphone and speaker, and dual X-axis motors. Amazfit claims up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.
Currently, the 46mm version of the Amazfit Balance is available for purchase in India at Rs. 14,999.
