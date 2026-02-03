Choosing a smartwatch under Rs. 15,000 in India no longer means settling for basic features or dated designs. Today's options in this segment offer a strong mix of style, performance, and health-focused tools, making them suitable for both everyday use and fitness tracking. From accurate heart rate and sleep monitoring to sharp AMOLED displays and reliable battery life, budget-friendly smartwatches have come a long way.

Best Smartwatches Under Rs 15,000 in India

In this feature, we take a closer look at some of the most compelling picks you can buy right now, including the Amazfit Active 2, Huawei Watch Fit 4, OnePlus Watch 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and Amazfit Balance. Each of these models brings something unique to the table, whether it's premium build quality, advanced wellness features, or a refined software experience, helping you find the best smartwatch that fits your needs without stretching your budget.

It's worth noting that some of these products, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and the OnePlus Watch 2 are listed at much higher prices on their relevant websites, but these wearables are usually available with discounts that bring their prices under the Rs. 15,000 mark.

Amazfit Active 2

The Amazfit Active 2 comes with a 1.32-inch round display offering a 466 x 466 resolution, 353ppi pixel density, and peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits, complemented by two physical navigation buttons. It supports 164 activity modes and delivers extensive health monitoring via the BioTracker 6.0 sensor, covering heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, and menstrual cycle tracking.

The smartwatch enables Bluetooth calling, smart notifications, camera and music controls, AI-powered Zepp Flow voice commands, Android message replies, and GPS navigation with offline maps. It carries a 5ATM water resistance rating, connects over Bluetooth 5.2, and is powered by a 270mAh battery claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge.

Key Specifications

Display: 1.32-inch AMOLED, 466 × 466, 353ppi, 2,000 nits

Controls: Two physical buttons

Health: BioTracker 6.0, heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, cycle tracking

Fitness: 164 workout modes, Zepp Coach plans

GPS: 5 satellite systems, offline maps, turn-by-turn navigation

Smart features: Bluetooth calling, notifications, AI voice control

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, BLE

Water resistance: 5ATM

Battery: 270mAh, up to 10 days typical, 5 days heavy use

Weight: 29.5g (standard), 31.65g (premium)

Amazfit Active 2 Price in India

Presently, you can buy the Amazfit Active 2 for Rs. 11,999 in India.

Huawei Watch Fit 4

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 comes with a 1.82-inch rectangular AMOLED screen offering a 480 x 408 resolution and peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits, enclosed in an aluminium alloy body with a rotating crown and a side button. It carries a 5ATM water resistance rating and provides health tracking features such as heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep monitoring.

The smartwatch supports Huawei's Sunflower Positioning System for GPS and water sports tracking, along with Bluetooth calling, music control, and remote camera shutter functions. It works with both Android and iOS devices, while Huawei claims up to 10 days of battery life with light use, seven days under typical conditions, and about four days with Always-On Display enabled.

Key Specifications

Display: 1.82-inch AMOLED, 480 × 408

Brightness: Up to 2,000 nits

Build: Aluminium alloy case

Controls: Rotating crown, side button

Water resistance: 5ATM

Health: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking

GPS: Sunflower Positioning System, water sports tracking

Smart features: Bluetooth calling, music and camera control

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Battery life (claimed): Up to 10 days, 7 days typical, 4 days with AOD

Huawei Watch Fit 4 Price in India

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 is available for purchase in the country for Rs. 12,999.

OnePlus Watch 2

The OnePlus Watch 2 features a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and sapphire crystal protection. It is powered by a dual-chip setup with a Snapdragon W5 SoC and a BES2700 chipset, allowing users to switch between Wear OS 4 and RTOS, and comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The smartwatch offers military-grade durability with a stainless steel body, 5ATM and IP68 ratings, comprehensive health tracking, dual-band GPS, and multiple sports modes. OnePlus claims up to 12 days of battery life with a 500mAh battery and 7.5W fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466 × 466, 60Hz, sapphire glass

Chipsets: Snapdragon W5 + BES2700

OS: Wear OS 4 and RTOS

Memory: 2GB RAM, 32GB storage

Battery: 500mAh, 7.5W VOOC fast charging

Battery life: Up to 12 days (Power Saver), 100 hours (Smart Mode)

Health: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress

Sports: 11+ pro modes, 100+ activities

Build: Stainless steel, MIL-STD-810H

Durability: 5ATM, IP68

Connectivity: Dual-band GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB-C

Size & weight: 47 × 46.6 × 12.1mm, 49g

OnePlus Watch 2 Price in India

In India, the OnePlus Watch 2 can be bought at Rs. 14,999.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is powered by Samsung's Exynos W930 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, and features a Sapphire Crystal AMOLED display with Always-On Display support. It is available in 43mm and 47mm sizes, offering 1.3-inch and 1.5-inch screens, respectively. The smartwatch includes heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking, along with sleep coaching, personalised fitness guidance, and custom heart rate zones.

It also supports AFib detection, blood pressure monitoring, and menstrual cycle tracking. Samsung claims up to 40 hours of battery life, and the watch runs Wear OS-based One UI 5 Watch with wireless fast charging, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, and 5ATM plus IP68 durability ratings.

Key Specifications

Sizes: 43mm (1.3-inch), 47mm (1.5-inch)

Display: Sapphire Crystal AMOLED, Always-On Display

Chipset: Exynos W930

Memory: 2GB RAM, 16GB storage

OS: Wear OS with One UI 5 Watch

Health: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep coaching, AFib, BP, cycle tracking

Fitness: Personalised coaching, heart rate zones

Battery: 300mAh (43mm), 400mAh (47mm), up to 40 hours

Charging: Wireless fast charging

Connectivity: LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS

Durability: 5ATM, IP68

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Price in India

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm variant can be purchased in India for Rs. 14,999.

Amazfit Balance

The Amazfit Balance builds on the company's GTR and GTS lineup with a strong focus on health, fitness, and everyday usability. It features a 46mm aluminium alloy case with a slim, lightweight design and a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with a 480 x 480 resolution and anti-glare protection.

The smartwatch offers continuous heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, and body composition tracking, along with dual-band GPS, offline maps, and support for six satellite systems. It runs Zepp OS 3.0 and includes Zepp Flow AI voice assistance, NFC-based Zepp Pay, built-in microphone and speaker, and dual X-axis motors. Amazfit claims up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

Key Specifications

Display: 1.5-inch AMOLED, 480 × 480, 323ppi

Build: Aluminium alloy frame, polymer back, 5ATM

Battery: 475mAh, up to 14 days, magnetic charging

Health: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, BIA, readiness

Sensors: Accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, barometer, light, temperature

GPS: Dual-band, 6 satellite systems, offline maps

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, NFC

Smart features: Zepp OS 3.0, Zepp Flow AI voice control, Zepp Pay

Audio: Built-in speaker and microphone

Buttons: 2 including crown

Weight: 35g (without strap)

Dimensions: 46 × 46 × 10.6mm

Amazfit Balance Price in India

Currently, the 46mm version of the Amazfit Balance is available for purchase in India at Rs. 14,999.