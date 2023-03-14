Technology News

Apple Reality Pro Headset Component Images Leak Online Ahead of Launch: Report

Apple's mixed reality headset is tipped to make its debut at WWDC 2023.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 March 2023 11:40 IST
Apple Reality Pro Headset Component Images Leak Online Ahead of Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Ian Zelbo

Apple's mixed reality headset is tipped to feature support for both AR and VR content

Highlights
  • Apple Reality Pro is likely to work in tandem with iOS, iPadOS and macOS
  • The company is yet to announce plans to launch a mixed reality headset
  • Apple Reality Pro is tipped to cost around $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.40 lakh)

Apple Reality Pro, the company's upcoming mixed reality headset, is expected to be launched in the coming months. This device is said to feature support for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) content and offer functionality that would be compatible with other Apple devices. While Apple's mixed reality headset is tipped to make its debut at the company's upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) with a hefty price tag, images of purported components for the AR/VR headset have surfaced online.

According to a 9to5Mac report, Twitter user Mr. White has leaked images of internal components for the Apple Reality Pro headset via the microblogging platform. The tipster has shared four images of these components, including one that bears the resemblance to a wearable headset, and has a good track record of leaking prototypes from the Cupertino-based company in the past, as per the report. 

However, it is worth noting that Apple has not yet confirmed that it is working on a mixed reality headset, even though several reports over the past year have pointed to concerted efforts to build a new AR/VR wearable device. As a result, these leaked images could be components from one of Apple's many prototypes for a wearable device, or from another Apple device altogether, as the report points out.

Last week, a Financial Times report stated that Apple's decision to unveil a mixed reality headset faced some opposition in the company. While Apple's design team reportedly argued that the company should wait until it was capable of selling lighter AR glasses, the firm's operations team — backed by CEO Tim Cook — intends to launch the potentially bulky headset as soon as possible.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said last month that Apple's upcoming headset will be called the Reality Pro and offer support for hand and eye tracking capabilities. Users will reportedly be able to view iOS and iPadOS interfaces in 3D space, or use the headset as a second screen for a connected Mac computer, according to Gurman. The headset will also offer support for virtual meetings, videoconferencing, and watching videos in an immersive manner, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Apple's mixed reality headset isn't expected to launch at an affordable price. The upcoming AR/VR device is expected to be priced at $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.40 lakh), unlike Meta's Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets that are priced at  $399 (roughly Rs. 32,900) and $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1.20 lakh), respectively.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple Reality Pro, Reality Pro, Mixed Reality, Augmented Reality, AR, Virtual Reality, VR
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
