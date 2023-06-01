Technology News

Apple Reality Pro Mixed Reality Headset Visualised in 3D Renders Ahead of Expected Debut

Apple's mixed reality headset it tipped to feature high-resolution Micro OLED displays and resemble ski goggles.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 June 2023 12:31 IST
Photo Credit: Ian Zelbo

3D renders of the Apple Reality Pro were first shared by Ian Zelbo in May 2022

Highlights
  • Apple Reality Pro is expected to debut at WWDC 2023 on June 5
  • Details of the mixed reality headset have already leaked several times
  • The Apple Reality Pro could be priced at $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.50 lakh)

Apple Reality Pro — the company's purported mixed reality headset — is expected to make its debut at the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2023) event that begins on June 5. Rumours about the headset have been doing the rounds for several months, ranging from the device's design resembling ski goggles to the inclusion of high-resolution Micro OLED displays. While Apple is yet to confirm plans to unveil its first mixed reality header, a 3D artist has created design renders of the rumoured device.

Days ahead of the rumoured debut of the Apple Reality Pro headset, 9to5Mac's Ian Zelbo has published 3D renders of the device. These images show the purported headset from multiple angles, and is based on reports about the Reality Pro headset, to improve on older renders of the device created by Zelbo last year. For example, the new renders show the goggles sporting a ski goggle-like design.

apple reality pro render ian zelbo 9to5mac apple reality pro

Apple's Reality Pro headset is tipped to resemble ski goggles
Photo Credit: 9to5Mac/ Ian Zelbo

 

The 3D renders also visualise an input tool that resembles the Digital Crown on the right side of the headset. The strap of the Apple Reality Pro is also shown to feature a clasp on the right side that could also support charging like the Apple Watch, according to Zelbo. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that the Reality Pro headset will be powered by an external battery pack.

Last month, a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the development of Apple's mixed reality headset stated that the device is expected to be priced at $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.50 lakh), and the company expects issues with producing the device. Unlike virtual reality goggles, Apple's headset will be equipped with cameras to allow them to see their surroundings, as per the report. The headset is also tipped to sport two 1.41-inch (diagonal) Micro OLED screens with over 5,000 nits of peak brightness.

Apple does not usually reveal any details of unannounced or unreleased products, and the rumoured Reality Pro headset is no exception. On Wednesday, the company published a blog post on the Apple Developer site titled "Code new worlds", while urging developers to watch the Apple Keynote event on June 5, hinting at the arrival of an AR/ VR device. We can expect to hear more about Apple's upcoming mixed reality headset in the coming days.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
