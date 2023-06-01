Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Meta Says It Will Remove News Content in California if Bill That Asks Big Tech to Pay Publishers Is Passed

Meta Says It Will Remove News Content in California if Bill That Asks Big Tech to Pay Publishers Is Passed

The proposed California Journalism Preservation Act would require "online platforms" to pay a "journalism usage fee" to news providers.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 June 2023 10:59 IST
Meta Says It Will Remove News Content in California if Bill That Asks Big Tech to Pay Publishers Is Passed

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta called the payment structure a 'slush fund'

Highlights
  • Meta said the bill would help 'big, out-of-state media companies'
  • In December 2022, Meta said would remove news from its platform
  • The company is likewise threatening to withdraw news in Canada

Facebook parent Meta Platforms said on Wednesday it would remove news content in its home state of California if the state government passed legislation forcing tech companies to pay publishers.

The proposed California Journalism Preservation Act would require "online platforms" to pay a "journalism usage fee" to news providers whose work appears on their services, aimed at reversing a decline in the local news sector.

In a tweeted statement, Meta spokesman Andy Stone called the payment structure a "slush fund" and said the bill would primarily benefit "big, out-of-state media companies under the guise of aiding California publishers."

The statement was Meta's first on the California bill specifically, although the company has been waging similar battles over compensation for news publishers at the federal level and in countries outside the United States.

In December, Stone said Meta would remove news from its platform altogether if the US Congress passed a bill that closely resembles the proposed California legislation.

The company is likewise threatening to withdraw news in Canada in response to proposed legislation there, along with Alphabet's Google, which has said it would remove links to news articles from Canadian search results.

The proposals are similar to a ground-breaking law that Australia passed in 2021, which also triggered threats from Facebook and Google to curtail their services.

Both companies eventually struck deals with Australian media companies after amendments to the legislation were offered, although the standoff prompted a brief shutdown of Facebook news feeds in Australia in the process.

An Australian government report released in December concluded that the law had largely worked.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment about the California bill.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, California Journalism Preservation Act, Australia, Alphabet, Google, Canada, Big Tech
Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Continue to See Losses; Underdog Altcoins Leo, Stellar See Gains

Related Stories

Meta Says It Will Remove News Content in California if Bill That Asks Big Tech to Pay Publishers Is Passed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V29 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed on Company Website: All Details
  2. Amazon Echo Pop Smart Speaker Launched in India: See Price
  3. Vivo S17 Series With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Check Price
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Display Size, Design Features Revealed: Check Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Again Tipped to Come With This SoC
  6. Delhi Will Have an AI-Based Traffic System by End of 2024, Says Official
  7. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Complete Specifications Leaked: Check Here
  8. Realme C53 Specifications Listed on Company Website Ahead of Debut: Details
  9. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  10. Vivo S17 Spotted on Geekbench, Company Confirms Vivo S17 Pro Camera Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Continue to See Losses; Underdog Altcoins Leo, Stellar See Gains
  2. Amazon Echo Pop With Front-Facing Speaker, Bluetooth Streaming Support Launched in India
  3. Google Pixel 8 With 12W Wireless Charging Spotted on Wireless Power Consortium Site
  4. Meta Says It Will Remove News Content in California if Bill That Asks Big Tech to Pay Publishers Is Passed
  5. Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  6. Delhi to Implement Rs. 14,000-Crore AI-Based Traffic System by End of 2024 to Reduce Congestion: Official
  7. Vedanta-Foxconn, Other Chip Firms Expected to Re-Apply for Government Funding Under Revised Scheme
  8. Apple Watch Could Identify Bands to Launch Apps and Alter Settings, Patent Suggests
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Display Size Revealed, Claimed to Be More Sustainable: All Details
  10. Amazon Prime Video Brings Animax + Gem Content to India in New Partnership
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.