Apple Reality Pro — the purported wearable mixed reality headset from the Cupertino company — will reportedly be unveiled by the company in the coming weeks. Expected to debut at Apple's WWDC event in June, this headset, that is said to combine both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), is set to be Apple's first device in this category after seven years of research and development. Several details of the headset have previously leaked online, and a new report corroborates many details of its design, specifications, and expected pricing.

A Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter reveals that Apple's Reality Pro headset is on track to be unveiled in the coming weeks — Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 is scheduled to begin on June 5. The headset is expected to be priced at $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.50 lakh), and the company expects issues with producing the device, as per the report. The price and launch timeline of the headset were previously reported by Bloomberg, Nikkei Asia, and TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple's upcoming headset, which is said to be dubbed "Reality Pro", will allow users to see "virtual worlds" while wearing the headset, and will resemble large ski googles that "enclose" the user's eyes. However, unlike regular virtual reality goggles, the headset will feature cameras that will also allow them to see their surroundings.

The report states that production concerns from inside Apple and the firm's supply chain persist and that mass production of the headset may not begin until December. This suggests that while Apple may show a demo of the device next month, users who can afford the purported price tag may not receive the headset until the end of the year.

Kuo previously claimed that production of the wearable headset had been delayed to late Q3 2023. He speculates that only 200,000 to 300,000 units will be shipped by the company this year, a figure much lower than the original expectation of 500,000 units. On Monday, Kuo stated that Cowell would be the biggest supply chain beneficiary of Apple's upcoming announcement. Reuters has reported that production will be handled by Apple's Chinese partner Luxshare, while components come from Sony, TSMC, Everwin Precision, and Cowell.

Other details, such as the inclusion of an external battery pack, have previously been reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and corroborated by the WSJ report. Similarly, the report also reveals that Apple has ported its mobile apps to the headset, while the team continues to work on a "FaceTime-like" application that sets it apart from the competition.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.