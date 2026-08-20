Apple has been widely rumoured to foray into the AI wearables segment, with camera-equipped AirPods believed to be its first product. A recent software leak appeared to show the rumoured earbuds and their Visual Intelligence capabilities in action. This fuelled speculation about an imminent launch. However, a seasoned journalist claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant continues to face product development challenges, and a launch for 2027 still remains on track.

Camera-Equipped AI AirPods May Launch in 2027

Earlier this week, references to the purported AirPods with built-in camera were spotted in a beta version of macOS Tahoe 26.7. A demonstration video reportedly showed a person holding up a book for the AirPods to see, following which the voiceover says, "With Visual Intelligence, your world becomes savable. See something you like? Just ask me to save it for later."

The leak led to speculation that Apple could be preparing to unveil the product sooner, with the September iPhone launch event also around the corner.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, however, believes that despite the leak, the tech giant's plans remain unchanged. The purported device is still expected to launch in 2027. Per a Bloomberg report, Apple had previously targeted a 2026 release and began advanced employee testing earlier this year. But the company ran into supply chain and software-related challenges as it neared the production stage, which seems to have caused the delay.

In terms of functionality, the cameras will reportedly not serve like those on a conventional smartphone. Apple is said to be leveraging low-resolution sensors designed primarily to scan the wearer's surroundings and provide contextual information to Siri and other AI features. In theory, this would enable Siri to respond to questions about the environment, while also logging the information.

The journalist said that Apple is developing two versions of this product. The first, codenamed B790, is reportedly a modified version of the existing AirPods Pro 3. This is also likely the product that was showcased in the leaked macOS Tahoe video. Meanwhile, the other model carries the codename B798 and may feature a more extensive redesign, incorporating other sensors, too.

Apple's AirPods with built-in cameras are expected to be one of the first AI hardware devices from the company. The tech giant is also said to be working on its first smart glasses and other camera-based wearable devices, although none of these products have yet been announced.