Technology News

Apple Set to Sell Vision Pro Headset Outside US: Report

Apple has flown staff from its international stores to Cupertino, California and started training them on how to demonstrate the Vision Pro to buyers.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 May 2024 13:21 IST
Apple Set to Sell Vision Pro Headset Outside US: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple plans to bring its Vision Pro to international markets after WWDC in June

Highlights
  • Apple Vision Pro headset was unveiled in June last year
  • The headset went on sale in the US from February 2
  • The Vision Pro starts at $3,499
Advertisement

Apple is gearing up to sell its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset outside the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, in a bid to invigorate demand for its most expensive bet in years.

The iPhone-maker has flown hundreds of employees from its international stores to Cupertino, California and started training them on how to demonstrate the $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,92,256) headset to customers, the report added, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Apple plans to bring its Vision Pro to international markets after its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), scheduled to be held from June 10 to June 14, the report said.

The training of workers, which takes as many as four days, from Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and China, suggests these will be some of the first international markets for the device.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Vision Pro headset was unveiled in June last year and hit the shelves in the US from February 2. The headset's launch in the international markets could help Apple attract customers at a time when sales of its most popular product iPhone are slowing.

After initial enthusiasm for the Vision Pro, which has a hefty price tag, the demand has been slowing, according to analysts.

In March, Apple CEO Tim Cook was quoted in China's state-run CCTV Finance saying that Apple's Vision Pro will hit the mainland China market this year and that the company will continue to ramp up research and development investment in China.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Vision Pro, Vision Pro
Bharat Web3 Association Calls for Teamwork in Building Ironclad Anti-Money Laundering Laws

Related Stories

Apple Set to Sell Vision Pro Headset Outside US: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X100 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: See Price
  2. OpenAI Launches GPT-4o With Real-Time Responses and Video Interactions
  3. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Key Features Suggested Via Google Play Console Listing
  4. Vivo X100s, Vivo X100s Pro With 100W Fast Charging Launched: See Price
  5. Google Pixel 8a First Impressions
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Might Not Feature a 3x Telephoto Lens
  7. OnePlus Smartphones Will Now Be Available Through JioMart Digital Stores
  8. PUBG to Get 120 FPS Support on These Samsung Galaxy Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Faces Outage, Users May See Inconsistency in Platform’s Functioning
  2. OpenAI Rival Anthropic Brings Claude Chatbot to Europe in Revenue Push
  3. Vivo X100 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Debuts: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple Set to Sell Vision Pro Headset Outside US: Report
  5. Bharat Web3 Association Calls for Teamwork in Building Ironclad Anti-Money Laundering Laws
  6. Meta Rolls Out Travel Mode for Quest 2 and Quest 3, to Work Similarly to the Apple Vision Pro
  7. Assassin's Creed Codename Red Is Now Assassin's Creed Shadows, Set for Full Reveal on May 15
  8. Dyson WashG1 Wet Floor Cleaner Unveiled With Dual Microfiber Rollers
  9. Vivo X100s, X100s Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoCs, 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Google I/O 2024 Starts Today: How to Watch Keynote Livestream, What to Expect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »