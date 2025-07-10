Apple is rumoured to be developing a successor to the Vision Pro and it could be launched as early as this year, as per a seasoned journalist. Since its launch in 2023, the adoption of first-generation Vision Pro mixed reality headset has been slow, especially since the device is primarily focused on developers and not general consumers. The Apple Vision Pro successor is said to come with several minor upgrades in tow, including a faster processor, improved components that support artificial intelligence (AI) tasks, and a new strap option.

Apple Vision Pro Successor Launch

In a report, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared details about the potential upgrades coming to the Apple Vision Pro. The mixed reality headset is said to get an upgrade to the M4 processor which currently powers the iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and the iMac. This chip will reportedly be accompanied by better components for running the AI features.

This model is said to be aimed at keeping the company relevant in the mixed reality headset industry while it prepares to launch a more affordable version of the Vision Pro that is aimed at consumers, as per Gurman. Design work on this model is expected to be completed by 2026.

Apple is also reportedly testing several versions of the Vision Pro successor with different numbers of cores inside the neural engine. Currently, the mixed reality headset features a neural engine comprising 16 cores which help process content in real time and run applications in virtual environments.

Gurman also states that new straps for the Vision Pro successor are in the prototyping phase, with a focus on reducing neck strain and head pain – issues caused by wearing the headset for a prolonged period. With the initial upgrade, the company may be looking to address the issues without having to reduce the weight of the hardware.

These are just about all the upgrades that the 2025 Apple Vision Pro is expected to come with.

On the other hand, the tech giant is also reported to be developing another successor to the mixed reality headset that could bring major changes. It is likely to be launched in 2027 with a “significant” reduction in weight. Lastly, the company could wrap up this decade by introducing its first-ever augmented reality (AR) glasses, whereas a non-AR pair of smart glasses may arrive by next year.