Apple Vision Pro, which was unveiled last year at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), will now support new immersive video content. The company announced on Thursday that new series and films captured in Apple Immersive Video will be available exclusively to Apple Vision Pro users starting this week. Apple's immersive video technology utilises the 180-degree field of view 8K 3D video recording paired with spatial audio to deliver an immersive experience. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly working on newer versions of the AR/VR headset.

Apple Vision Pro Immersive Video Content Availability

Apple Vision Pro users in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Japan, and Singapore will be able to access the new Apple Immersive video content free of cost from the Apple TV app. Users in China will be able to access the same from the Migu Video and Tencent Video apps.

The mixed reality headset is not currently available for purchase in India, and it is currently unclear whether users who have purchased it from countries like the US will have access to the new content via the Apple TV app.

New Immersive Video Content on the Apple Vision Pro

Among the new immersive videos available to Apple Vision Pro users is the film Submerged. It is the first short film scripted for the medium, it is set to release "this fall" but the company did not specify a concrete release date. The film, set during World War II, is written and directed by Academy Award winner Edward Berger.

Apple Vision Pro users will also be able to see an immersive short film on the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis featuring the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge with Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry.

Meanwhile, Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) will also release an unspecified "immersive experience" exclusively for the platform, later this year. It could be a music video or a concert performance.

Some other new immersive video content for Apple Vision Pro includes Red Bull: Big-Wave Surfing which will help users have an experience like ocean surfers. The content list also has 'Elevated,' an aerial travel series as well as newer episodes of Boundless and Wild Life. The latter is an immersive wild-life documentary, while the former helps users virtually tour exotic landscapes around the world.