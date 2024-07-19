Technology News

Apple Vision Pro Gets New Immersive Video Content Including Films, TV Series

Apple also says that Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) will release an unspecified "immersive experience" exclusively for the Apple Vision Pro.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 July 2024 20:09 IST
Apple Vision Pro Gets New Immersive Video Content Including Films, TV Series

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro (pictured) was first unveiled in June 2023

Highlights
  • Apple will release more immersive video content later this year
  • One of the upcoming items involves music artist The Weeknd
  • Apple Vision Pro will get an exclusive, original short film this fall
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro, which was unveiled last year at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), will now support new immersive video content. The company announced on Thursday that new series and films captured in Apple Immersive Video will be available exclusively to Apple Vision Pro users starting this week. Apple's immersive video technology utilises the 180-degree field of view 8K 3D video recording paired with spatial audio to deliver an immersive experience. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly working on newer versions of the AR/VR headset.

Apple Vision Pro Immersive Video Content Availability

Apple Vision Pro users in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Japan, and Singapore will be able to access the new Apple Immersive video content free of cost from the Apple TV app. Users in China will be able to access the same from the Migu Video and Tencent Video apps. 

The mixed reality headset is not currently available for purchase in India, and it is currently unclear whether users who have purchased it from countries like the US will have access to the new content via the Apple TV app.

New Immersive Video Content on the Apple Vision Pro 

Among the new immersive videos available to Apple Vision Pro users is the film Submerged. It is the first short film scripted for the medium, it is set to release "this fall" but the company did not specify a concrete release date. The film, set during World War II, is written and directed by Academy Award winner Edward Berger.

Apple Vision Pro users will also be able to see an immersive short film on the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis featuring the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge with Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry.

Meanwhile, Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) will also release an unspecified "immersive experience" exclusively for the platform, later this year. It could be a music video or a concert performance.

Some other new immersive video content for Apple Vision Pro includes Red Bull: Big-Wave Surfing which will help users have an experience like ocean surfers. The content list also has 'Elevated,' an aerial travel series as well as newer episodes of Boundless and Wild Life. The latter is an immersive wild-life documentary, while the former helps users virtually tour exotic landscapes around the world.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro , Apple Vision Pro immersive video content, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Indian Crypto Exchanges Reveal Repercussions of the WazirX Hack Aftermath on Their Platforms

Related Stories

Apple Vision Pro Gets New Immersive Video Content Including Films, TV Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CrowdStrike Update Causes Global Outage of Microsoft Services
  2. Poco M6 5G 64GB Variant Goes on Sale in India on July 20: See Price
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Live Updates: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops and More
  4. Honor 200 Pro First Impressions
  5. iQoo Z9 Pro Spotted on FV-5 Database, Camera Specifications Revealed
  6. 5 Things to Know About Microsoft's Global Outage Caused by CrowdStrike
  7. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Teased, to Go Official in India Next Month
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best Tablet Deals Under Rs. 50,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro Gets New Immersive Video Content Including Films, TV Series: Availability
  2. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Surface on IMDA Website Weeks Ahead of Debut
  3. Indian Crypto Exchanges Reveal Repercussions of the WazirX Hack Aftermath on Their Platforms
  4. New Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Outsell Previous Version, Says Essilux CEO
  5. WhatsApp for Android Will Not Utilise Google’s Technology For Its Real-Time Translation Feature: Report
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Teased to Come With Better Processor, Other Improvements Over Phone 2a
  7. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: From Keyboards to Desktop Speakers, Best Deals on PC Accessories
  8. Gemini AI to Get US Broadcast Coverage at Olympics 2024 as Google Signs Deals With Team USA, NBCUniversal
  9. iPhone 16 Shipments in 2024 Not Expected to See Increase Despite Claims, Suggests Analyst
  10. BTC, ETH Log Minor Price Slips Globally, Crypto Rates See Notable Decline in India After WazirX Breach
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »