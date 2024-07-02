Apple Vision Pro – the company's first-ever mixed reality headset – received a new update last month which brought improvements to existing features such as Persona, Mac Virtual Display and Contact Key Verification. However, there was one additional feature which Apple did not advertise but is said to have been introduced – alternative payment options in the European Union (EU). Following the update, developers have the option to choose between allowing users to pay through the App Store or an alternative means.

In a note to developers, Apple said that the visionOS 1.2 update adds the ability to select alternative payment options in the EU. This move is in compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) legislation which allows developers to offer alternative modes of payment such as other service providers and external webpages, in addition to the App Store's in-app purchasing system.

Apple said, “Alternative payment options are now supported starting in visionOS 1.2 for apps distributed on the App Store in the EU.”

The Cupertino-based tech giant announced the arrival of alternative payment options in January. Users with devices running iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS could make payments outside the App Store. This functionality was added to iPad models too, with the rollout of iPadOS 18 Developer Beta 2. Now, it is being introduced to Apple Vision Pro too.

This move enables developers to pay a reduced commission of 10 percent on purchases with no additional fee.

Notably, Apple announced in June that its AR/VR headset would be available in more markets following its initial availability in the US. It was introduced in EU regions such as France and Germany, alongside other markets like Canada, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and the UK.

Cheaper Apple headset

Apple may also be reportedly developing a cheaper version of its headset, dubbed Apple Vision. It is speculated to be a stripped-down version of the headset with a limited number of features, but one that could be more affordable. Apple Vision may be priced between $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,25,300) to $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,67,000) and could launch by the end of 2025.

