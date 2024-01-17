Technology News
Apple Vision Pro will allow wearers to watch both 2D and 3D movies and over 150 movies will be available on the headset when the device is launched.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 January 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

Disney+ content will be available on the Apple Vision Pro when it launches on February 2

Highlights
  • Apple Vision Pro will be launched in the US on February 2
  • The headset will support 18 streaming services for TV, movies, and sports
  • The Apple Vision Pro will let viewers watch content in immersive views

Apple Vision Pro is set to arrive next month and the Cupertino company has now revealed a list of streaming services that will be supported when its first mixed reality headset makes its debut in the US. Meanwhile, customers who want to watch content from other services can do so via Safari, according to Apple. The Vision Pro headset will allow wearers to watch both 2D and 3D movies and over 150 movies will be available on the headset when it is launched.

The company has announced that the Apple Vision Pro will support several streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, Discovery+, Disney+, ESPN, Fubo, IMAX, MLB, MUBI, Max, NBA, PGA Tour, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Red Bull TV, TikTok, and Tubi. These platforms will allow users to download and stream TV shows and movies or watch sports content with their subscription.

Streaming applications will also be able to take advantage of the immersive features offered by the Apple Vision Pro. Four 'environments' will be available on the headset — the El Capitan Theatre-inspired by Disney+ Theater, the Scare Floor from Monster's Inc, the cockpit of Luke Skywalker's landspeeder, and the view of downtown Manhattan from Marvel's Avengers Tower, according to the company.

apple vision pro tv plus apple vision pro

Apple TV+ on the Vision Pro
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Meanwhile, the Apple Vision Pro will allow you to view movies in 2D and 3D with Spatial Audio — customers will have access to 150 3D movies including Avatar: The Way of Water, Dune, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Other 3D movies will also be available to rent or buy via the Apple TV app, according to the company.

Scheduled to arrive in the US on February 2, the Apple Vision Pro is equipped with dual micro-OLED displays with a combined 23 million pixels. The headset is powered by the company's M2 chip for CPU, GPU, and NPU tasks, while another, new M2 based chip called R1 handles streaming to the display. Apple's headset is powered by an external battery pack that offers up to 2.5 hours of battery life.

The device has an eye-watering $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh) price tag, while customers who wear spectacles will have to shell out more for Zeiss optical inserts. The company is yet to provide a timeline for the launch of the Apple Vision Pro in other markets — including India, but more information could be made available in the coming months.

David Delima
David Delima
